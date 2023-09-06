Latch

Latch

Darren Latch had literally traveled around the world, visiting and living in rural areas, small towns and big cities, before he chose Forsyth as home. He is so proud of his hometown that he wants to serve it as councilman in Post 3. 

“One of my priorities is keeping the same hometown feel to the city,” said Darren “I love to call Forsyth home. I’ve never been more happy or content.”