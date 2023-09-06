Darren Latch had literally traveled around the world, visiting and living in rural areas, small towns and big cities, before he chose Forsyth as home. He is so proud of his hometown that he wants to serve it as councilman in Post 3.
“One of my priorities is keeping the same hometown feel to the city,” said Darren “I love to call Forsyth home. I’ve never been more happy or content.”
Darren began life in Dunolly, Victoria, a town over a hundred miles northwest of Melbourne, Australia that now has less than 1,000 residents. He grew up in this central outback area of Australia and later moved to the outskirts of Melbourne, a city a little larger than Atlanta. When he begins speaking, his accent quickly belies his Australian background.
He gained experience as a businessman and entrepreneur in Australia. He operated several businesses, including a transport company serving a large family bakery. He completed a business management and leadership course that was a pilot program condensing a five year course of study into two years before he came to the United States in 2009. He started a company buying and shipping items such as water craft to and from Australia, which did well until the Australia currency collapsed against the U.S. dollar. He rebounded again and now works as an administrator in a trucking company, currently beginning a new start-up.
Darren became a U.S. citizen in 2013, earning a perfect score on the testing requirements of the citizenship application, something achieved by only 1 percent of applicants. He attributes that accomplishment to his love of history and his interest in government and civics. He said that in his immigration interviews he was encouraged to become involved in the U.S. political process about which he was learning.
After researching Forsyth for two years, Darren and his wife, April, bought a century-old home on East Main Street in 2018, moved to Forsyth from Macon, and began restoring it. They became friends with neighbors and became involved in the community.
They came to city council to ask for help slowing down speeders on their street, where others had also began restoring homes. Melvin Lawrence, who then served in Post 3, welcomed Darren and was responsive to the concerns of his neighborhood.
“He encouraged me to get involved. He said, ‘We need people like you,’” said Darren of Lawrence. “He made himself available to people. I was impressed with the friendliness of council.”
It wasn’t long before a zoning issue before council became an acute concern for the East Main Street neighborhood, When council was asked to approve zoning for a bitcoin mining operation that would have brought constant noise as well as other undesirable aspects to residential streets, Darren and other neighbors worked diligently to educate council about the decision it was making. They succeeded in keeping the project out of Forsyth.
Darren said he is running for council because he wants to serve the citizens of Forsyth in the same responsive way that council members like Lawrence worked with him. He said he is eager to talk with anyone who has issues or suggestions for the city.
“It is crucial to vote and to be an educated voter,” he said. “It is important that everyone knows all the candidates and uses the council to get a voice.”
Darren is concerned about the blighted areas of Forsyth and would like to see more teeth in code enforcement. He said the Forsyth Police Department does a phenomenal job, and as a member of council he wants to help provide it the equipment and manpower it needs.
With all of the people eager to move to Forsyth, Darren said it is important to manage the growth well. He looks forward to being involved in the expansion of parks and sees a lot of potential for the Forsyth golf course and for the promotion of tourism in Forsyth and the surrounding area, which will bring in revenue without increasing taxes. He supports efforts to keep Forsyth beautiful.
Darren will be available to meet people at Alderman Hall during the Forsyth Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23 as he works with other members of Living Waters Community Church to make the celebration a success.
The Reporter offers to interview each candidate in this fall’s city election for an introductory story.