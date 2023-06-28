Macon-Bibb sheriff David Davis told the Reporter his office is turning the corner on staffing shortages as he announced a bid for a third term in 2024 last week.
“We’ve hired well over 100 people since January,” said Davis, whose office has been stretched thin by personnel shortages amid a rising wave of violent crime in Bibb County. Davis said they’ve had more success since creating part-time positions in the jail, so they’re adding part-time slots for patrol and investigations as well. Davis, who will be seeking his fourth term in office, said he’s also excited about adding $1.6 million in FLOCK cameras around Bibb County to help solve crimes like stolen vehicles, and about the new shot spotters his deputies use to alert them to shootings. He said his office is also having success using crime analysts, such as former Macon Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac, to track suspects on social media to help solve and prevent crimes.
Davis said he feels better than he has in a couple of years after a successful battle with leukaemia. Davis was diagnosed in early 2022.
“It was quite serious, but quite curable,” said Davis. He underwent treatment through November, and got a clean bill of health in December. Doctors are still monitoring him but all tests have come back fine.
“I feel good,” said Davis. “My weight is back, and I have more stamina and energy and drive, and feel better now than I have in a couple of years,” said Davis.
Davis said each of his 3 terms has had their challenges. In his first term the sheriff’s office consolidated with the Macon Police Department. In his second term the county offered early retirement to his employees and he lost a lot of seasoned staff. Then this time he’s had to face the COVID shutdowns and then a surge in violent crime.
Along with adding more part-time folks to address shortages, Davis said they’ve also added more full-time deputies, including hiring one away from Monroe County.
“They were getting some from us and we’re returning the favor,” said Davis. He added that he hates to cause other agencies to have their own shortages but does have to address his own staffing vacancies the best way he can.
Davis said he’s been around Macon-Bibb elections a long time, serving with former sheriffs Robbie Johnson and Jerry Modena. He said he doesn’t usually announce for re-election a year beforehand but said the mindset of perpetual national elections is starting to trickle down to the local level. Still, he said he won’t be cranking up election events until later.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Davis.
Davis’ re-election theme is “Together Stronger, One Street at a Time.”
He said he doesn’t know if he’ll have opposition.