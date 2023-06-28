David Davis

Macon-Bibb sheriff David Davis told the Reporter his office is turning the corner on staffing shortages as he announced a bid for a third term in 2024 last week.

“We’ve hired well over 100 people since January,” said Davis, whose office has been stretched thin by personnel shortages amid a rising wave of violent crime in Bibb County. Davis said they’ve had more success since creating part-time positions in the jail, so they’re adding part-time slots for patrol and investigations as well. Davis, who will be seeking his fourth term in office, said he’s also excited about adding $1.6 million in FLOCK cameras around Bibb County to help solve crimes like stolen vehicles, and about the new shot spotters his deputies use to alert them to shootings. He said his office is also having success using crime analysts, such as former Macon Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac, to track suspects on social media to help solve and prevent crimes.