The Juliette River Club invited Will Davis, publisher of the Reporter, to speak to the club last Thursday, May 4 about the city’s plan to put treated wastewater into the Ocmulgee River. The Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Juliette UMC, and members enjoy a pot luck supper. For more information call Robert Williams at 994-2770.
