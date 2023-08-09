Monroe Outdoors
Now that August has arrived, hunters know that we are standing on the doorstep of the hunting season. The deadlines for submitting applications to participate in quota hunts are rapidly approaching.
Here is a brief primer regarding what you need to do to submit applications to quota deer and dove hunts scheduled for our own Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area, as well as the Piedmont and Bond Swamp National Wildlife Refuges.
This year two quota dove hunts will take place on the Rum Creek WMA. They will be held on Sept. 2 and 9.
Only 75 hunters will be randomly chosen to take part in each of these popular hunts. In fact, each year hundreds of applications are received for the limited number of slots available.
Up to five hunters can apply for a hunt on the same application. Don’t procrastinate if you want a chance of being selected for one of these hunts. Applications for these hunts must be received by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15.
If you do not mind traveling outside of the county to participate in a quota dove hunt, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering quota dove hunts on 14 other wildlife management areas scattered across the state.
These WMAs are listed on page 68 of the 2023-24 edition of the Georgia DNR Hunting Regulation Guide.
In 2023 the Rum Creek WMA will host two quota deer hunts. Each hunt has a quota of 200 hunters. The first hunt of the season is a Firearms Deer Hunt and takes place Oct. 26-28. The second hunt is a Firearms Either-sex Last Day Hunt.. This hunt runs from Nov. 9-11,
Two quota Youth Waterfowl Hunts are also on tap this hunting season. The hunts are staged in the MARSH Pond west of Juliette Road. Only two young hunters are selected to hunt in each of these events. The dates of the hunts are Dec. 16 and Jan. 13.
The deadline for submitting applications to these dove and deer hunts is Sept. 1. Applications for the Youth Waterfowl Hunts are due Oct. 15.
If you want to apply for any of these hunts, go to the Quota Hunt Website located at GoOutdoors.Georgia.com. Once there, click the Quota Hunt Link.
If you have any questions regarding quota hunts, call 1-800-366-2661. In addition, contact the Wildlife Resources Division Office in Thomson (706-595-4222) for information regarding dove and deer hunting on the Rum Creek WMA.
Quota deer hunts are also offered on the Piedmont NWR. There is a Primitive Weapons Hunt, Specialty Mobility Impaired Hunt and Youth Hunt, and two Firearms Hunts.
The Specialty Mobility Impaired/ Youth Hunts will take place Oct. 14-15. The hunt is open to only 25 hunters that are mobility impaired and 50 youth hunters.
The Primitive Weapon Hunt will run from Oct. 26-28. The quota of 1,250 hunters has been set for this event. The last two hunts of the season are Firearms Hunts. The quota for each hunt is 1,250. These events will take place Nov. 2-4 and Nov. 9-11, respectively.
Applications for all of these hunts must be submitted by Aug. 30. Contact the Piedmont refuge office (478-986-5441) for applications, regulations and other information. You can also email piedmont@fws.gov for additional information.
Three quota deer hunts will take place in the Bond Swamp National Wildlife Refuge just south of Macon along the Ocmulgee River.
The season kicks off with a Youth Firearms Deer Hunt on Nov. 11-12. The quota for this hunt is 50.
This will be followed by two Firearms Deer Hunts scheduled from Nov. 17-18 and Dec. 1-2. A total of 250 spots are available for each hunt.
Four quota Waterfowl Hunts are also slated for the 2023-24 Hunting Season. The dates for these events are Dec. 16-17, 29-30, Jan. 12-13 and 26-27. Only 20 hunters will be chosen to take part in each hunt.
Applications for both the Bond Swamp NWR and Piedmont NWR must be submitted by Sept. 20. Contact the Piedmont NWR headquarters for information applications and other pertinent information.
Your best source of information regarding hunting in Georgia is the 2023-24 edition of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Hunting Regulations Guide. Pick up a copy of the publication at your local license dealer—it’s free.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.