Mary Persons hosts Houston Co. in final scrimmage this Friday
The biggest, most comprehensive preview of Mary Persons football is planned for next week’s Reporter, and noon Friday is the deadline for parents and local businesses to salute the Bulldogs. Be sure to be part of what’s one of the most popular editions of the year. Call 994-2358 or email business@mymcr.net to save your spot. The Bulldogs will scrimmage Houston County at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium. Tickets are $10 on the GoFan app. Then the Dogs open the season against Northeast-Macon at Five Star Stadium at Mercer at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Paper tickets are available for $10 at the school, United Bank and Southern Commercial Tire in Bolingbroke. Above, senior star running back Duke Watson leads the Dogs into what’s expected to be one of their best seasons in years.