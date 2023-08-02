Two Democrats spoke at the Bibb County Republican Party meeting last week about crime.
Sheriff David Davis and District Attorney Anita Howard spoke on Thursday, July 27 about their efforts in fighting crime and answered questions from the community.
“You can be Republicans all you want to be, but you can be Democrats for three seconds and vote for me in the primary,” said Sheriff David Davis as he discussed his intention to run for his 4th term next year.
He said that even in a national climate where people are down on law enforcement, it is still a noble profession and he has hired over 100 full-time, part-time and civilian staff this year. He hopes to hire more and encouraged qualified audience members to apply.
Sheriff Davis addressed the “elephant in the room”- concern over law enforcement response times. He said there are two types of calls, 911 calls and calls that should be made to 478-751-7500, the non-emergency number. True 911 emergencies will be responded to immediately and those involve imminent bodily harm. He reminded the audience that a lawnmower being stolen is not an emergency.
He sympathized with those experiencing property crimes. “Crime may be down 25% in the county, but if you are a victim, it’s up 100% at your house, and we are trying to address that.”
As violent crimes continue to decrease, Sheriff Davis expects this will free up deputies to respond quickly to non-emergency situations. He shared that “14 more people are alive than this time last year” and 200 fewer people are victims of aggravated assault.
Questions were submitted by audience members in advance. Someone asked whether traffic violations were still enforced and whether the Sheriff’s Office needed a traffic division.
Sheriff Davis said, “If there is a road, people will speed on it.” He said the Highway Enforcement Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) unit is responsible for traffic patrol. He warned the audience that cameras are coming to Northside Dr., Vineville Ave., Houston Rd. and other locations.
Other questions also related to cameras. Many citizens expressed concern about cameras watching them and the footage being recorded. They wondered if footage recorded in Bibb County would be seen by the federal government.
Sheriff Davis confirmed that he had recently visited Washington, D.C. and no one there has time to watch local cameras from all over the nation. Local video footage will be stored in the cloud and reviewed as needed to look for criminals or missing persons.
Citizens expressed concern over tax dollars paying for cloud storage and going towards a program that may not work. Davis confirmed anything that may reduce crime is worth a try and if it is not effective, it will not be continued.
“I am just trying to keep this community safe and keep them from seeing Coroner Leon Jones,” said Sheriff Davis. Coroner Jones was in attendance, and so were many other law enforcement officers and DA office staff.
District Attorney Anita Howard summarized her 18 years of prosecutorial experience and current efforts to reduce crime. As of July 25, 22 murder cases have been disposed of this year, compared with 24 total in 2022, and 12 in 2021. The low number in 2021 was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard acknowledged that there is a negative connotation when someone takes a plea deal, but told the audience, “We cannot try every case, and that’s why plea deals are offered.”
She also shared updates on the Family Justice Center, one of the first in Central Georgia, and Camp Hope which recently concluded. Her goal is for at-risk youth to have positive interactions with the criminal justice system.
Howard now has satellite offices at Unionville Missionary Baptist and Lundy Chapel. She hopes to add 2 more in east and west Macon soon. These offices are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and offer victim services and information about programs such as Restoring Inspiration by Success in Education (RISE).
Sheriff Davis and DA Howard both addressed the recent protest at Temple Beth Israel. Jon Minadeo a.k.a. Handsome Truth has a court date in August for his June 23 disorderly conduct charge.
No federal charges are currently expected. According to Sheriff Davis, he knows how far he can go while avoiding the charges, because “he does this for a living.” DA Howard says more expansive laws are needed to allow enhanced sentencing for disorderly conduct.
The issue of prosecutors withholding evidence was raised, and Howard assured the crowd that “it is not our job to hide evidence. When in doubt, give it out.” She acknowledged that the prosecutor has a unique duty to protect the rights of the victim as well as the accused.
Chair David Sumrall closed the meeting by addressing another elephant in the room-why would he invite Democrats to the Republican meeting? “We need our elected officials to communicate with us,” said Sumrall. Overall, the meeting involved successful communication between the two sides of the aisle.