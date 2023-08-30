Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS 

Remember during President Trump’s entire presidency, the Dems, Leftists, and other anti-Americans screamed that he was going to “destroy Democracy?” Daily we heard warnings about authoritarianism (imposed by Trump), voter suppression (executed by Trump), how he was going to throw Hillary in jail and that he wanted to investigate Biden (his rival). Turns out, Joe Biden and his Dems are everything, and more, of the authoritarians, vote suppressors, investigate and throw opponents in jail they accused Trump (and his followers) of being. Then again, projection has long been a character trait of totalitarians – accuse others of what you’re doing or planning on doing. In case you haven’t heard, after a lengthy investigation (by Dems) Donald Trump was indicted and arrested last week in Fulton County, accused of trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. He’s now been arrested four times by the same people (Derms) who warned and scolded us that Trump was going to throw people in jail and investigate his political rivals. All the arrests would be laughable if they weren’t intended to target political opponents (they are), to suppress conservatives (they are), to investigate rivals (they are), and a danger to our republic (they are). 