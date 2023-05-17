Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN'S CORNER

When the famous preacher, D. L. Moody, was conducting evangelistic meetings, he frequently faced hecklers. In the final service of one campaign, an usher handed him a note. It was from an atheist who had been giving Mr. Moody a great deal of trouble. The evangelist, however, supposed it was an announcement so he quieted the large audience and prepared to read it. Opening the folded piece of paper, he found scrawled in large print only one word: “Fool!” 