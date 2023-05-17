When the famous preacher, D. L. Moody, was conducting evangelistic meetings, he frequently faced hecklers. In the final service of one campaign, an usher handed him a note. It was from an atheist who had been giving Mr. Moody a great deal of trouble. The evangelist, however, supposed it was an announcement so he quieted the large audience and prepared to read it. Opening the folded piece of paper, he found scrawled in large print only one word: “Fool!”
Moody, however, was equal to the occasion. He said, “I’ve just been handed a memo which contains the single word ‘Fool’. This is most unusual. I’ve heard of those who wrote letters and forgot to sign their name, but this is the first time I’ve ever heard of anyone who signed his name and forgot to write the letter.” Taking advantage of the situation, Moody promptly changed his sermon text to Psalm 53:1, “The fool has said in his heart, “There is no God!” ––Source Unknown
Atheists are notorious for denying there is a God who declares Himself to be our Creator. Yet, there is ample evidence, that proves God’s existence. On the other hand, there are people who admit there is a Creator, yet they do not like the idea of being accountable to an all-knowing, omnipotent God. It’s okay with them if God exist, just as long as He does not “interfere” with their sinful life-style. They want to live as they please! In essence, they are saying, “God, you stay on your side of the universe, and I’ll stay on mine. I’m not interested in you telling me how to live!”
When people deny any accountability to a sovereign God, they find themselves trying to silence or break free from that inner voice (called the conscience) that convicts one’s soul of sinful behavior. When they do so, they are willingly suppressing God’s voice, and His sense of morality. Psalm 14:1, which is similar to Isaiah 53:1, says this type of person is a “fool”.
