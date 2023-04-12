Turkey

Deputy adopts abandoned turkey bird

Monroe County Sgt. Jacob Robins has a new pet turkey after someone dumped the large bird at the Monroe County sheriff’s office and animal shelter last week. Monroe County animal control officer Carlos Santillan said someone called the shelter and asked if they would take the animal. Santillan said he planned to take the turkey to Dauset Trails in Butts County. Next thing they knew, said Santillan, the sheriff’s office had a large bird outside its front doors. Robins agreed to take the bird home as a pet. “Another mouth to feed,” he reportedly sighed. Turkey season opened in Georgia on April 1.