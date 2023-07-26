A Monroe County deputy has been suspended for 3 work days for driving her patrol car home after having 1-2 drinks while off duty at Wild Wings in Macon on Saturday night.
Sheriff Brad Freeman told the Reporter how it happened. A witness at Wild Wings saw deputy Hannah Hile having a drink and then driving her patrol car home and called 911. While she was off duty, Hile wore a sweatshirt identifying her as part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. A responding Bibb deputy followed Hile to her Macon apartment and notified Monroe County. Monroe County sent deputies to the home and Hile admitted to having 1-2 drinks. She passed a breathalyzer, registering a .01 blood-alcohol content, well below the DUI limit of .08. Still, Monroe County took her patrol car and told Hile her supervisor would be in touch.