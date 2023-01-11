A Macon teenager was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in the Forsyth Walmart without a permit on Dec. 20, but only because he was underage.
The Georgia legislature made it legal to carry a weapon without a permit on April 12, 2022. But that doesn’t apply if you’re a felon or under the age of 21 on April 12, said district attorney Jonathan Adams.
Ryan McLaughlin, 19, of Macon was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at Walmart. Forsyth officer Dexter McCune responded to the call and found McLaughlin at the store entrance. McLaughlin admitted he had a semi-automatic firearm in his right front pocket. After securing the Mossberg MC1 9mm pistol, McCune handcuffed McLaughlin and placed him in his patrol unit.
The officer noticed McLaughlin’s speech was slurred and asked if he was under the influence of narcotics. The man replied, “Yes, Xanax.” McLaughlin was taken to jail. McLaughlin was released on bond.
While most new laws take effect on July 1 or Jan. 1 in Georgia, the so-called constitutional carry law took effect as soon as Gov. Kemp signed it, on April 12.
Asked about the case, Adams initially thought it would have to be dismissed. But when he realized the suspect was 19 years old, he said the case could go forward.