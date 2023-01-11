MCLAUGHLIN

A Macon teenager was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in the Forsyth Walmart without a permit on Dec. 20, but only because he was underage.

The Georgia legislature made it legal to carry a weapon without a permit on April 12, 2022. But that doesn’t apply if you’re a felon or under the age of 21 on April 12, said district attorney Jonathan Adams.