The Mary Persons baseball team is 6-4 after splitting two games last week.
On Friday, March 3, the Bulldogs fell to the Class AAAAA McIntosh Chiefs (8-1) 6-2 in the first of their two meetings this season, this one in Forsyth. The Chiefs jumped on the board quickly as the leadoff batter advanced to second base on an error and eventually scored on an RBI single later in the inning. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 3rd, the Dogs tied the game when Brady Christman homered on a solo shot. In the top of the 4th the Chiefs manufactured 3-runs by playing small ball with timely hits and moving runners around. It was all the scoring they needed to finish off the game. McIntosh pitchers were able to escape despite 3 errors by the Chiefs. Starting pitcher Ty Beck and relief pitcher Gehrig Rogers struck out 9 Bulldogs in the process. Cole Carr started the game on the mound giving up 4 runs on 7 hits, 3 walks, and striking out 5. Ian Lewis came in relief giving up 2 unearned runs on 2 hits while striking out a pair along with 3 free passes. The final score 6-2.
“That was extremely frustrating,” said coach Clae Mathis, noting the Chiefs only scored one earned run. Mathis said with a young team they’re still figuring out who plays wear and hits when.
Things were better on Wednesday, March 1, as the Diamond Dawgs beat Class AAAAAA Northside High School in Warner Robins (2-5) 13-1. MP grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on RBI doubles from Tristan Hunt and Ryan Causey. The Dogs hit Eagle pitching hard after back-to-back plunked batters as they struck for a 4-run second inning with RBI’s from Causey, Christman and Hunt. It didn’t stop there. By the end of the fourth inning the Bulldogs were up 13-1 highlighted by an Ian Lewis homer to centerfield. Lewis started on the mound giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 3. Nic Arnold pitched 2 innings of no-hit shutout ball while striking out 2.
Coach Clae Mathis was able to put supporting players from the bench into the game at the start of the 4th inning as the team totaled 13 runs on 13 hits with the game ending 13-1 in 5 innings.
Mathis said the Dogs hit really well against an inferior team.
MP played at Whitewater (3-6) in Fayetteville on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. On Thursday MP will host Class AAA GISA private school Trinity Christian Crusaders lead by former MP coach Josh Ward at 6:15 p.m. Then on Friday March 10 MP will go to Peachtree City to try to avenge the loss to McIntosh High School starting at 6 p.m. Player of the week goes to Brady Christman who went 5-8 and a .620 batting average scoring 2-runs, 7 RBIs, 2 doubles, 1 Homerun, and 10 total bases.