MP Pitcher Cole Carr

Cole Carr delivers the pitch against McIntosh on Friday night. (Photo/John Belknap)

 John Belknap

The Mary Persons baseball team is 6-4 after splitting two games last week.

On Friday, March 3, the Bulldogs fell to the Class AAAAA McIntosh Chiefs (8-1) 6-2 in the first of their two meetings this season, this one in Forsyth. The Chiefs jumped on the board quickly as the leadoff batter advanced to second base on an error and eventually scored on an RBI single later in the inning. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 3rd, the Dogs tied the game when Brady Christman homered on a solo shot. In the top of the 4th the Chiefs manufactured 3-runs by playing small ball with timely hits and moving runners around. It was all the scoring they needed to finish off the game. McIntosh pitchers were able to escape despite 3 errors by the Chiefs. Starting pitcher Ty Beck and relief pitcher Gehrig Rogers struck out 9 Bulldogs in the process. Cole Carr started the game on the mound giving up 4 runs on 7 hits, 3 walks, and striking out 5. Ian Lewis came in relief giving up 2 unearned runs on 2 hits while striking out a pair along with 3 free passes. The final score 6-2.