We all want to be successful in this life don’t we? But whether it is operating a growing business, starting a ministry or stepping out to accomplish any worthwhile goal, we are going to face challenges and unexpected setbacks. And sometimes we can get discouraged, and are tempted to quit. But don’t give up!
There is a path to true success in this life. It begins when we repent of our sins, and place our faith and confidence in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. He not only desires to save you, He longs to give you His strength and wisdom. God has created you to be an overcomer!
So, plan and organize your goals, but instead of trying to accomplish them in your own strength, trust in Jesus to help you achieve them.”Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving” Colossians 3:23-24 NIV.
It’s reassuring to know, that when we honor Jesus in all we do, and continually seek His guidance, wisdom and power, He will bless the work of our hands. His divine favor will rest upon us now and for all eternity. That’s what I call the path to true success!
Carolyn Martel is the long-time former advertising manager for the Reporter who still writes a weekly inspirational column in the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net.