Estes Road wreck

A 65-year-old Forsyth man wrecked his pickup.

A 65-year-old Forsyth man wrecked his pickup after being distracted by looking down at his phone while driving on Estes Road on Friday evening, April 28. According to the accident report from Cpl. Larry Sullivan, Mitchell Duan Woodard was in his 1996 Chevrolet GMT-400 traveling south when he looked at his phone, drove onto the right side of the road and struck a mailbox. He then went into a ditch and struck a power pole. Woodard was uninjured.