A Pennsylvania man authorities are calling a major dealer of dangerous, illegal snakes in Georgia and Florida was arrested last Thursday for selling exotic cobras to an undercover DNR agent three times in 7 months in Forsyth.
Timothy James Gould, 38, of Central City, Pa., was arrested and charged with 3 counts of importing wildlife without a permit and 3 counts of possession of tools for commission of a crime. He faces many more charges in Florida where he was arrested with 27 illegal snakes after a 2-year undercover operation.
DNR ranger Brian Adams took out warrants against Gould for selling illegal, venomous cobras to an undercover agent three times. The warrants accuse Gould of: On June 15, 2022, selling 1 monocled cobra, 1 zebra spitting cobra and 1 indochinese spitting cobra to an undercover agent; on July 14, 2022, selling 1 banded Egyptian cobra and 1 regular Egyptian cobra to an undercover agent; and on Sept. 17, selling a Rinkhal cobra to an undercover agent, each time at the Royal 7 in Forsyth.
Georgia law prohibits venomous snakes that are not native to the state. Gould was also charged with 3 counts of using his 2012 Hyundai Elantra and various containers to import the illegal exotic reptiles.
All the charges are misdemeanors.
DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said that the investigation started in 2020. McKinnon said such snakes are usually turned over to licensed facilities that know how to care for them.