Zebra spitting cobra

The zebra spitting cobra is one of the illegal snakes a Pennsylvania man is charged with selling in Forsyth.

A Pennsylvania man authorities are calling a major dealer of dangerous, illegal snakes in Georgia and Florida was arrested last Thursday for selling exotic cobras to an undercover DNR agent three times in 7 months in Forsyth.

Timothy James Gould, 38, of Central City, Pa., was arrested and charged with 3 counts of importing wildlife without a permit and 3 counts of possession of tools for commission of a crime. He faces many more charges in Florida where he was arrested with 27 illegal snakes after a 2-year undercover operation.