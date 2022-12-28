Have you have been thinking about 2023, and what kind of year it will be? Various polls reveal that many Americans are deeply dissatisfied with the way things are going in our nation. Our growing national debt, the high cost of living, immigration, crime and the breakdown of the American family still remain serious concerns.
Realistically, every new year brings challenges, possibilities, uncertainties and, yes, hope. When facing the uncertainties of the New Year, what can we do? How can we remain optimistic and hopeful when the forecast for America’s future is not looking too bright at the moment?
We may not be able to control a lot of things happening in our society. But there are things you can do as you enter 2023 that will help in meeting new challenges and in making any needed adjustments. Here are some suggestions that will help: (1) look for ways to cut your expenses; (2) seek God’s wisdom and guidance in regard to any changes He would have you make; (3) set realistic goals; (4) rely on God’s strength to help you achieve your goals; (5) surround yourself with positive people who will encourage you.
Psalm 37:5 says, “Commit everything you do to the LORD. Trust him, and he will help you.” May God guide you in 2023, and make His love and blessings known to you in ways you never experienced before.