Carolyn Martel

Have you have been thinking about 2023, and what kind of year it will be? Various polls reveal that many Americans are deeply dissatisfied with the way things are going in our nation. Our growing national debt, the high cost of living, immigration, crime and the breakdown of the American family still remain serious concerns.

Realistically, every new year brings challenges, possibilities, uncertainties and, yes, hope. When facing the uncertainties of the New Year, what can we do? How can we remain optimistic and hopeful when the forecast for America’s future is not looking too bright at the moment?