Last Sunday we celebrated the most important day of our Christian faith. “Resurrection Sunday.” The birth, life and death of Jesus would have little meaning and our faith would be in vain if he had stayed in the tomb.
The story of Jesus’ visit, to the home of Martha and Mary after Lazarus died brings this into focus. In John 11:25-26 (NKJV) Jesus said to Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” And then, “whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?”
The question of resurrection is as relevant today for us as it was for Martha. In my ministry as a chaplain with Hospice of Central Georgia, I meet people (patients) every week who were searching for an answer. Their search has a sense of urgency because they have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. They may have only a few days or, in some cases, a few months to live. Their loved ones often share the same feeling and are seeking for an answer too.
Socrates said that the life not examined is not worth living. The patients and families in our hospice program have a great opportunity to do this. Their examination leads to questions. Where will my spirit go after it leaves my body? Will my family and friends who have already died know me? What will heaven be like? Is there life after death (resurrection)? The Holy Bible answers these questions.
But what people are sometimes needing more than answers to these questions is to be at peace spiritually; that is, to be connected to the resurrection question. The patients receiving the ministry might say that they don’t have peace with the Lord but are willing to let me pray with them. My prayer usually begins with our admitting that we are all sinners, “...for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God...” Romans 3:23 (NKJV). Then we pray Romans 10:9 (NKJV) “if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
After praying, confessing, and believing in Jesus and his resurrection, the Holy Spirit works mysteriously in your heart. Spiritual rebirth takes place and you experience the peace you are seeking. This is a mystical experience which the human mind cannot fully understand. But the peace which I see in their eyes and on their faces is real. They have their answer to Jesus’ question.
Martha answered Jesus’ question. She said, “Yes, Lord, I believe that You are the Christ, the Son of God, who is come into the world. (John 11:27 NKJV). How do you answer it?
Col. Rodney Callahan is a retired military and prison chaplain who has also served as a hospice chaplain and in numerous other capacities.