Col ( Ret) Rodney Callahan

Col ( Ret) Rodney Callahan

Last Sunday we celebrated the most important day of our Christian faith. “Resurrection Sunday.” The birth, life and death of Jesus would have little meaning and our faith would be in vain if he had stayed in the tomb.

The story of Jesus’ visit, to the home of Martha and Mary after Lazarus died brings this into focus. In John 11:25-26 (NKJV) Jesus said to Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” And then, “whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?”