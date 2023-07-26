Mr. Ted

The 2022 winner, Mr. Ted, the pet of Elizabeth Head.

Nominations are now open for our popular, annual Monroe County Cutest Pet Contest. The Reporter is now taking nominations and voting begins today, Wednesday, July 26. Nominate your pet, whether dog, cat, horse, or any other of God’s creations, at www.mymcr.net/photo-contest. The winner will get a free grooming from Sonya’s Grooming in Bolingbroke. Nominations are just $15 and the deadline is Aug. 25. The winner will be announced in the Aug. 30 Reporter. 