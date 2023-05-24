MONROE OUTDOORS
The Georgia Wildlife Resources’ Fisheries Management Section conducts an annual Georgia Angler Award Program. The goal of the program is to honor those Georgia anglers that have landed exceptional fish in Georgia.
Information on each fish submitted provides Fishery biologists with valuable information relating to the age, growth, genetics, and habitats that harbor large fish. The contest runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 each calendar year.
Recently, the Fisheries Management Section published a summary of those fish that qualified for awards in 2022. The list contains the names of some 324 anglers. It is difficult to know in which counties, some of these fish were caught. However, based on the information provided, it is likely only two of these super fish were hooked in Monroe County waters.
I seriously doubt this is because large fish are not swimming about in Monroe County waters. Instead, I believe it is simply because Monroe Countians either did not know about the program or did not enter their prize catches in the program. If you are among those that did not know about the Georgia Angler Award Program and want to have your trophy catch in the 2023 program, here is how you go about it.
The program is open to all licensed anglers that catch their fish in Georgia waters. Anglers must land their fish using sporting tackle and the information must be submitted by the angler that caught it. Fish taken using trotlines, bush hooks, jugs, baskets and the like are not eligible.
Anglers can keep or release their fish. However, if a fish is submitted based on its weight, it must be weighed with a certified scale. Applications for fish that are submitted based on their length must include a quality broadside photo of the entire fish and one of the entire fish lying on its side on a flat surface beside a ruler or measuring tape.
The Georgia Angler Award Program has two categories. The adult category is open to anglers 16 years old and older. Only those anglers that are 15 years old and younger qualify for the youth category.
Awards are given for 47 species of fish ranging from largemouth bass to spotted, flat and snail bullhead. To qualify for an award, a fish must meet the minimum weight or length established for that species.
Here is a partial list of some of these fish and the minimum weight (W-pounds) and length (L-inches) requirements that must be met for it to qualify: largemouth bass (W-10lbs, L-25), bluegill (W-1.5, L-13), redear sunfish (W-1.5, L-14), redbreast sunfish (W-1, L-11), chain pickerel (W-3.5, L-24), hybrid bass (W-8, L-15), striped bass (W-25, L-36), black crappie (W-2, L-15), white crappie (W-2, L-15), blue catfish (W-20, L:-33), flathead catfish (W-20, L-33), channel catfish (W-12, L-32), brown bullhead (W-2, L-17), common carp (W-15, L-31), bowfin (W-10, L-30), longnose gar (W-10, L-43), yellow perch (W-1, L-15), white bass (W-2.5, L-17).
Those individuals that qualify for the 2023 contest will receive a certificate, a personalized ball cap and a t-shirt.
As we all know, we Monroe Countians are very competitive. As such, I expect that now that more anglers are aware of the program than ever before when the list of anglers that qualified for this year’s list of exceptional fish is published, a number of Monroe Countians and their exceptional fish will be listed.
For more information regarding the Georgia Angler Reward Program, pick up a copy of the 2023 edition of the Sport Fishing Regulations at your favorite license dealer. Additional information, including an application, can be downloaded at gofishgeorgia.com/fishing/anglerawards.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.