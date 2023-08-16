Mary Persons students

Mary Persons students cheered loud and long as they returned to The Pitt Friday night for  football a scrimmage against Houston County. See details in Sports on page 5C, and our big MP Football Preview inside. MP opens the season against Northeast-Macon at Mercer on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Photo/Will Davis)