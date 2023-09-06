Game preview

Four games into the season, the Mary Persons Bulldogs will finally get to play their home opener on Friday when the Haralson County Rebels make the 3-hour bus trip from west Georgia.

The Bulldogs, who will try to improve to 3-1 on the year, beat the Rebels last season 38-17 in the first meeting between the two schools in Tallapoosa. Star MP running back Duke Watson led the Dogs to last year’s win over the Rebs with 238 rushing yards, including a 97-yard touchdown run. Watson has not been 100 percent this year due to an ankle injury, but still ran for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 23-20 win over Trinity. MP coach Brian Nelson said starting quarterback Nemo Jones will remain out on Friday. He was hospitalized with a concussion in the loss to Spalding on Aug. 25, and sophomore Mac Nelson has been filling in.