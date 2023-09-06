Four games into the season, the Mary Persons Bulldogs will finally get to play their home opener on Friday when the Haralson County Rebels make the 3-hour bus trip from west Georgia.
The Bulldogs, who will try to improve to 3-1 on the year, beat the Rebels last season 38-17 in the first meeting between the two schools in Tallapoosa. Star MP running back Duke Watson led the Dogs to last year’s win over the Rebs with 238 rushing yards, including a 97-yard touchdown run. Watson has not been 100 percent this year due to an ankle injury, but still ran for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 23-20 win over Trinity. MP coach Brian Nelson said starting quarterback Nemo Jones will remain out on Friday. He was hospitalized with a concussion in the loss to Spalding on Aug. 25, and sophomore Mac Nelson has been filling in.
Notable for its old-time single wing offense, Haralson County is off to an 0-2 start this season. They lost to Bremen (2-1) 10-7 on Aug. 25 and lost to powerhouse Rabun County (2-1) 45-21 on Aug. 18. They did have last Friday off, however, to get ready for the Dogs.
Haralson County does not have a long-storied history in GHSA football. They started playing in 1968 and did not win their first playoff game until 2021, when they defeated Chattooga.
Under Head Coach Scott Peavey, they have experienced the highest level of success since the program started. They won 33 games in the four seasons from 2018-21. During that stretch, they had running back Treylon Sheppard, who ran for 2,944 yards in 2018, the fifth-highest total in Georgia history.
It is Coach Peavey’s second stint as head coach. He was there from 2002-04 and then returned in 2017. When he came back, he replaced the same head coach that had replaced him, former West Georgia Head Coach Frank Vohun.
The Rebels are a ball-control team, they will try to shorten the game by moving the chains and keeping their offense on the field.