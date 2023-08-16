Mac Nelson

Mac Nelson throws before being hit by a Bear.

Mary Persons may have lost its scrimmage to Class AAAAAA powerhouse Houston County 37-0 on Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium, but coach Brian Nelson felt a lot better about his Bulldogs than he did after last year’s scrimmage beatdown to the Bears.

“We competed and held our own,” said Nelson. “That’s what we asked of them and they did it.”