Mary Persons may have lost its scrimmage to Class AAAAAA powerhouse Houston County 37-0 on Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium, but coach Brian Nelson felt a lot better about his Bulldogs than he did after last year’s scrimmage beatdown to the Bears.
“We competed and held our own,” said Nelson. “That’s what we asked of them and they did it.”
Nelson noted that the Dogs were embarrassed last year in their preseason scrimmage against Houston County at Freedom Field in Warner Robins. MP went on to go 6-5 last year.
But this year, the Dogs defense stopped the Bears on their first two drives even though Houston County has 6 Division 1, Power 5 football prospects on the field.
“I really like this team,” said Nelson. “We were much improved.”
MP was probably stronger defensively than offensively. The Dogs will have to work out the kinks with a new quarterback with the graduation of 4-year starter Logan Hickman. Sophomore Mac Nelson and junior Nemo Jones both took turns on Friday, but both struggled to find time against a tenacious Houston County defense.
Jones was 1 of 2 for 2 yards, while Nelson was 4 of 12 for 17 vards. Third-string quarterback Jordan Singleton was 0 for 1.
Christian Stewart led the Dogs rushing with 4 carries for 55 yards. Lake Evans had 8 carries for 18 yards. Nemo Jones rushed 5 times for 9 yards and RJ Holder rushed 3 times for 9 yards.
Najeh Reese carried 9 times for 4 yards and Cory Jenkins had 1 5-yard rush.
Receiving, Gavin Martin led the Dogs with 2 catches for 19 yards. Braylon Jones had 2 catches for 4 yards and Peyton Turner had one catch for 4 yards.
Overall, the Dogs had 31 carries for 100 yards rushing and went 5 of 15 for 19 yards passing.
For its part, Nelson said the offensive line did better than it did at camp in July.
“The offensive line is a work in progress,” said Nelson.
Jones took a hard hit in the first half and never returned at QB. However Nelson said he would be OK for Saturday’s game against Northeast-Macon.
The Bulldogs also held out their best offensive player, senior running back Duke Watson, due to a minor ankle injury suffered at practice. Nelson said he expects him back for Saturday’s opener as well.
In Watson’s absence, Nelson said running back Christian Stewart did some good work for the Dogs on Friday.
While it was a scrimmage, it was evident the teams were not taking Friday’s game lightly. At one point in the first half, Houston County’s highly regarded receiver caught a pass in the left flat before being tackled by safety Nic Arnold. When he got up, he flicked the ball at Arnold and taunted him a bit. That prompted MP senior Jake Gore to tackle him from behind, prompting players from both teams to exchange words and a few shoves. The referees flew numerous flags and after a long delay, play resumed.
Nelson said he likes to see his players showing passion.
“A little feistiness never hurt anybody,” said Nelson.
Also in the first half, Nelson exploded at the refs when Houston County defenders roughed up Najeh Reece as he went out for a pass. Nelson told the Reporter that the GHSA has emphasized all summer than defenders must make an attempt to wrap up and tackle defense-less players or they will be flagged. Nelson said he was upset no penalty was given.
In the past MP has scrimmaged lesser teams like Southwest-Macon before opening the season. Nelson said playing a tougher school like Houston County can be hard. He said last year’s scrimmage was so lopsided it may not have helped MP. But this year, Nelson said he thinks MP competed much better and that will build confidence going into Saturday’s opener at Mercer.
“I think we’re on the right track,” said Nelson.