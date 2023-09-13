Mary Persons got its first comfortable win of the year on Friday night, 35-14 over Haralson County, and is 3-1 and ranked No. 5 in the state heading into its first open week of the year.
“We do feel good to be 3-1,” said coach Brian Nelson, who celebrated his 100th career win on Friday.
Nelson noted that if the Spalding game, including an injury to MP quarterback Nemo Jones, had gone their way the Bulldogs could be 4-0. But then they won two games by just one score, so they could also be 1-3 right now.
“That’s the margin when you play good teams,” said Nelson.
The Bulldogs struck first on Friday night when Nic Arnold took a punt return 68 yards to the house with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Gavin Cabe’s PAT made it 7-0.
The Dogs forced another Haralson punt and Christian Stewart ripped off a long run to get MP in the red zone. Duke Watson scored from 1 yard out, and Cabe’s PAT made it 14-0 with 2 minutes left in the first.
Haralson County finally got on the board late in the second quarter, rushing for a score from 1 yard out. The PAT made it 14-7 and MP had 3 minutes before half to try to get another score.
They seemed to succeed when Duke Watson ran for a 62 yard touchdown. But the play was called back on a penalty. On the next play, quarterback Mac Nelson found Ty Dumas for a 52-yard strike and score. The PAT made it 21-7 with 2 minutes left in the half.
MP took the second half kickoff and wasted little time padding its lead. Watson broke loose for another 60-yard touchdown run. This time there were no penalties and Cory Mixon’s PAT made it 28-7.
The Bulldogs would try to add a field goal with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. But Haralson County blocked the kick and the Rebels returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14.
Thankfully Wiley Smith recovered the ensuing onsides kick and the Bulldogs squashed the Rebel comeback. MP drove to the Haralson 1, keyed by a long run from Duke Watson. Nelson then faked to Watson and walked into the end zone. Cabe’s PAT made it 35-14 with 1 minute left in the third. Neither team threatened in the fourth quarter and that’s how the contest ended, 35-14.
Nelson told the Reporter he was proud to have two running backs, Watson and Christian Stewart, both hit 100 yards on the night. Watson had 167 yards and two scores on 16 carries, while Stewart had 117 yards on just 9 carries. Mac Nelson had his best game throwing going 10 of 16 for 111 yards and a score, leading the Dogs to 414 yards of total offense.
“Overall it was good,” said Nelson. “But we still have things we need to work on, like the blocked field goal.”
Defensively the Dogs were stout, giving up just 155 yards of offense to Haralson’s single wing offense. Jacobi Jones and RJ Holder led again with 14 tackles each.
Haralson fell to 0-3 on the year.
The Dogs now have a week to get healthy and prepare for a road trip to play the Columbus Blue Devils (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 22.
Nelson said that quarterback Nemo Jones is still out from that severe concussion suffered against Spalding. In fact Jones has not even been in school. Nelson said he’s doing physical therapy and trying to get his balance back.
“It’s gonna be a while,” said Nelson. “It’s a slow process.”
Nelson said he did hear back from the GHSA on his complaint about the hit on Jones. The GHSA said it should have been a 15-yard penalty but said whether it was inconclusive about whether there should have been an ejection.
The Dogs will get back their kicker from last year, Ryan Bankston, who is expected to return to action against Columbus.
The Bulldogs have two more non-region games before they begin their region schedule. Looking around Region 2-AAA, it appears MP may have a chance to win its first region title since 2018. Powerhouse Peach County is 0-4 under a new coach this year, and Jackson is also struggling under a first-year coach at 1-2. Upson, however, is looking good at 3-1. Georgia Public Broadcasting has MP at No. 5 in its Class AAA Top 10 poll this week.
In beating Haralson County, Nelson improved his career record to 100-37, chalking up his 100th win in just his 11th season. Nelson said he didn’t do it by himself.
“We’ve had some good players and coaches I’ve been able to work with,” said Nelson. “Even growing up as a young kid, as the son of a coach, it’s never been about wins and losses, but about competing. Winning is a byproduct of a willingness to compete. And it’s definitely not something I did by myself.”
|1
|Cedar Grove
|2-2
|2
|Calvary Day
|3-0
|3
|Stephens County
|4-0
|4
|Savannah Christian
|2-1
|5
|MARY PERSONS
|3-1
|6
|Sandy Creek
|3-1
|7
|Morgan County
|3-1
|8
|Hebron Christian
|3-1
|9
|Monroe Area
|3-1
|10
|Thomasville
|1-3
* Source: Ga. Public Broadcasting