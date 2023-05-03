The Mary Persons Diamond Dawgs saw their season come to an end in Savannah on Saturday when they dropped two games to Savannah Christian in Round 2 of the state playoffs.
MP finishes their season 22-11 while the Raiders improved to 27-5, advancing to the Elite 8 in the GHSA AAA State baseball tournament.
The Raiders got on the board first when a Raider batter faked a bunt attempt with the 3rd baseman playing in and a runner on second went to steal a bag. The throw then sailed into left field with nobody covering the base and allowed the Raiders to go up 1-0. The score remained the same until the top of the 5th when Mary Persons finally jumped ahead with a Ryan Jenkins 2-run double and a Brady Christman 2 RBI single to take a 4-1 lead.
But the Raiders struck back in the bottom of the 6th with a 2 RBI single shrinking the lead to just 1. After an infield error, starting pitcher Ian Lewis was able to strike the next two batters out. However, the error would come back to bite them as another single would allow two more runs to score. With MP now trailing by 1 run in the top of the seventh, they went down 1-2-3 ending the game with a 5-4 loss. Lewis, who started the game, pitched well enough to get the win but fell short as he went 6 innings giving up only 3 earned runs on 5 hits and striking out 9 batters.
Weather reports earlier in the day said that a thunderstorm would creep up on the ball field and possibly push game 2 back to Monday. The only thing that ended up getting pushed back would be the next time MP players would see the field. The Bulldogs never recovered from blowing a 3-run lead in the late stages of game 1. Savannah was able to jump ahead and stay ahead as the Raiders put up 8 runs on 16 hits throughout the game. Ryan Causey scored the last run of the season with a solo homerun in the bottom of the fourth but it was too little and too late. With the 8-1 loss and ousted from the playoffs, Mary Persons has built a strong and sustainable program over the years with a bright future to come. The Bulldogs finished 22-13 on the year and have a talented group of players set to return next season. The 2022-23 season had started off strong in spite of losing a few players to Academy Schools and losing the first game of the season to a talented West Laurens team which was also eliminated over the weekend by a Whitewater team who also had a victory against the Dawgs. MP showed that they could compete against anyone including some teams who have had tons of success throughout the years. Wins against Marist and Columbus early in the season really helped boost the confidence when the team went for a rematch against a West Laurens team on the road which was a 10-9 battle into the 9th inning. At the end, the Bulldogs bounced back after a record setting previous season that was torn apart by a disappointing first round exit. Now they look to continue and try to figure out how to get past round two in the years to come.