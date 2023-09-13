The MCMS Bulldog football team easily handled Upson Lee on Wednesday by a score of 26-0. 

The two teams have met 7 times in the past 4 years, including this meeting. The Bulldog defense was able to stifle Upson’s strong single wing offense all day. This allowed the offense to put on a show. On their possession, running back Kylan Mays picked up 40 yards on the first 2 plays from scrimmage. Unfortunately, he crashed into the brick wall on the visitor sideline on his second carry, causing him to miss much of the game. However, quarterback Mason Stephens took over on the next carry and dazzled his way into the endzone for a 6-0 lead. 