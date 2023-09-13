The MCMS Bulldog football team easily handled Upson Lee on Wednesday by a score of 26-0.
The two teams have met 7 times in the past 4 years, including this meeting. The Bulldog defense was able to stifle Upson’s strong single wing offense all day. This allowed the offense to put on a show. On their possession, running back Kylan Mays picked up 40 yards on the first 2 plays from scrimmage. Unfortunately, he crashed into the brick wall on the visitor sideline on his second carry, causing him to miss much of the game. However, quarterback Mason Stephens took over on the next carry and dazzled his way into the endzone for a 6-0 lead.
After the Monroe defense forced a punt, the Bulldogs scored on one play. Amauri Robinson, in for the injured Mays, took the handoff around the end for a 55 yard touchdown and a 12-0 lead. After another punt, the Monroe offense, behind the legs of Stephens was able to score again. After a 45 yard run by Stephens to get the ball to the Upson 25, Stephens again called his own number and punched it for another score. Lane English added the PAT for a 19-0 lead. The Dogs only ran 7 offense plays in the first half and were able to score 3 times. The second started much like the first half ended. After a 25 yard pick up by Jabari James and a 10 yard catch by Fazon Shelley, quarterback Mason Stephens connected with Dakota Sander for a 60 yard touchdown pass. English made a 26-0 with the PAT. The Bulldogs cruised from there.