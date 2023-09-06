Gavin Cabe

Gavin Cabe

Sophomore backup kicker Gavin Cabe gets a hug from Mary Persons coach Brian Nelson after he split the uprights with a 39-yard field goal to give the Dogs a 23-20 win over Trinity Christian in Sharpsburg. Behind them, Preston Cooper (60) celebrates the win. Now 2-1, the Bulldogs will finally host their home opener at Dan Pitts Stadium on Friday against Haralson County. See a review of Friday’s win and  preview of this weekend’s game in Sports on page 5C. (Photo/Jill Burnsed)