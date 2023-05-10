A development company is suing the city of Forsyth over council’s decision to forbid zoning that would have allowed a Dollar General at the corner of MLK Drive and Kynette Street.
Teramore Development filed its lawsuit against the city of Forsyth in Monroe County Superior Court on May 3. Teramore’s attorney is Duke Groover of Macon.
Teramore is appealing Forsyth city council’s unanimous decision to reject a new Dollar General proposed for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Kynette Street on April 3 after area residents packed council chambers to express opposition.
Council denied a zoning change and two variances Dollar General had requested. The meeting was filled with citizens who said they didn’t want Dollar General. After listening to them, council didn’t ask for any change in plans but simply rejected all requests.
But Teramore argues in its lawsuit that the property cannot be marketed, developed or sold at its current residential zoning. Teramore argues that the area already has a mix of uses, and that making the property neighborhood shopping would not hurt neighboring properties. The suit notes that MLK Drive is already heavily travelled, and that there’s already a commercial business across the street. The lawsuit adds that the county’s comprehensive land use plan foresees commercial uses in the area, and notes the property has been vacant for over 30 years.
The suit goes on to say that one of the leading voices against the project, James Green, owns property across the street that at one time Teramore had a contract to buy for Dollar General. Teramore later cancelled that purchase. Green told council he wanted them to find out how Dollar General was going to get truck traffic in and out of the store, and later announced that Dollar General should call him to buy his property, which is already zoned neighborhood shopping. Green also requested a town hall meeting with Dollar General about the proposal at Kynette UMC. But Teramore noted that there wasn’t time to set up such a meeting, and that there’s no such requirement for a town hall meeting. Some opponents also criticized Teramore for not getting more community input. But Teramore noted there’s no requirement for that in the city zoning law. Teramore said disliking a store is not a valid reason to deny a rezoning. Teramore argued that the rejection of the rezoning took away the property owner’s constitutional rights, and called the decision arbitrary and unreasonable. Teramore asked Judge Tommy Wilson to issue an injunction against the city’s denial.
Forsyth’s zoning board had recommended approval of rezoning the property from R-3 (residential) to Neighborhood Shopping at its February meeting and had also recommended approval of two variances needed for buffers and setbacks on the plans for the store. The land across the street and nearby the lot where the Dollar General was proposed is already zoned Neighborhood Shopping. Teramore Development requested the rezoning for building the Dollar General. Teramore has designed several other Dollar General stores.
Forsyth businessman James Green had raised questions at a March council meeting about how large trucks would enter and exit the Dollar General parking lot through Kynette Street to deliver inventory. Kynette Street was the only planned entrance/exit. Georgia DOT wouldn’t allow a curb cut on MLK Drive.
Groover presented Teramore’s plans, including a retention pond, 40 parking spaces, a buffer, green space and the 10,000 square foot building with hardy board and brick exterior. But councilman Julius Stroud said he wished people in the neighborhood had been asked for input sooner. He said that he had looked at affordable housing on the site 18-24 months ago and he thinks there is more of a need for housing than for a Dollar General.
“How would you feel if someone put something in your neighborhood?” asked Stroud.
Stroud asked Groover about trucks having to use the road near Kynette United Methodist Church. Groover said the business model for Dollar General is for more pedestrian customers than vehicles. Other than Groover no one spoke in support of Dollar General.
The first to speak against Dollar General was Green, who said Teramore had talked with him in January 2022 about buying nearby property from him to build a Dollar General and tied up his property before deciding to move the project to the land near Kynette UMC, which belongs to Tracey Willis.
“We do not want Dollar General in the community,” said Linda Hampton, who lives nearby. She said traffic is such that it is already hard to get in and out of the church parking lot. Hampton said there are already four or five Dollar Generals in Monroe County, including one to which she can walk.
Groover said Dollar General will bring 10-12 jobs, but Hampton said the Dollar General jobs are low paying. She said Dollar Generals are robbed every day and bring crime.
“How will that increase the economy?” said Hampton. “Council, please vote no.”
Rev. Clarence Thrower, the pastor of adjacent Kynette UMC, said that it is hard to get out of Kynette Street onto MLK Jr. Drive in the middle of the day now, without a store on the corner, and asked council to reject the zoning change. Frieda White said that her family has lived across the street from the proposed site since 1955. She said the school system no longer has a bus stop on that side of the street because it is too dangerous for children to cross the street. Dollar General would attract children to cross the street. She said the store will create a need for more traffic control and more security.
Raymond Shannon said the grade of the land will make it difficult for an 18-wheeler to get in, and the grade will make the retention pond unable to drain and cause flooding. Larry Stewart said Dollar General didn’t do a market analysis.
“There’s an issue of ethical business practice,” said Stewart. “There’s no trust here.”
Elaine Johnson said the traffic problem is more acute when school is convening and letting out, and children will be trying to cross the street to Dollar General.
Deborah Wilder said the Dollar General down the street in Forsyth doesn’t seem to have 12 employees because at times there is only one employee in the store. Green said, to chuckles, he wants Dollar General to buy his land across the street instead.
“I have what you need across the street,” said Green.
Forsyth’s interim city attorney, Ashley Brodie, cautioned that the council’s decision must be based on Supreme Court guidelines and local ordinances.
“Property rights evoke emotional responses, but decisions must be based on the constitution,” she said.
Stroud motioned to deny the rezoning, saying that council’s duty is to make policy that promotes the health, safety, welfare, morals and prosperity of the community and Dollar General doesn’t add to these.
“The city gets $80,000 in taxes, and citizens get heartache,” said Stroud.
He said he was googling Dollar General during the discussion and saw that the Dollar General in Indianapolis was robbed four times. Council member Greg Goolsby said council members have to listen to what people want. All council members were present for the unanimous vote against re-zoning the property. The crowd applauded loudly after the vote.