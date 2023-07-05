ON THE PORCH
It was Saturday and my son and I had a dilemma.
A friend had kindly given us two Bravestickets on the front row in right field. We were heading to the game stuck in 5 mph traffic in — where else? —- Henry County and listening to the Braves’ pregame show on the radio. Still, it was two hours before the first pitch. We figured we had time to eat at The Varsity in downtown Atlanta — as tradition dictated — and still make the first inning in Cobb County.
Then the Braves’ radio announcers started talking about the incredible June the team had just had.
The Braves recorded a jaw-dropping 61 homers in June alone, a National League and franchise record. The Braves also scored 175 runs in June, best in the majors.
But, the announcers added, what made the Braves especially dangerous is that they are doing profound, lasting damage to their opponents in the first inning.
The Braves have scored 81 runs in the first inning, the most of any team in any inning. They have knocked 27 homers in the first inning, also the most of any team in any inning. Atlanta has 114 first-inning hits, the most of any team in any inning, and have outscored their opponents by 56 runs in the first. That differential is 15 runs better than any other team in any inning.
Hearing all this information, I turned to Park in the passenger seat.
“Son,” I said. “If we hoof it, we can get there in time to see this first inning. Or we can go to The Varsity. But we cannot do both.”
It was 3:30 p.m. and we had not eaten all day. We looked at each other, and, thinking of red chili steaks, strings and frosted oranges, said simultaneously, “Let’s stop at The Varsity.”
“Besides,” I added, trying to assure myself we were making the right decision, “the Marlins are starting Eury Perez. He’s 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA. The Braves are due for a first-inning struggle.”
Still, we felt the urgency to move fast. When a wreck suddenly blocked the Varsity entrance, we skirted around the block to find another entrance and ran inside. We inhaled our greasy grub and resumed our northward trek. We had only been to Truist Park once before, about 4 years ago. That time, we showed up in the fifth inning, after my son’s soccer game and the Braves were already down 7. Hundreds of people were filing out, leaving the park as we took our seats wherever we wanted. Incredibly, the Braves wound up coming back and winning that one. But parking had changed since I had been there.
“Where is a pay lot?” I asked a policeman after we passed four permit lots.
“I think they’re all full!” he yelled back, shrugging.
We circled the stadium and the radio told us the Braves were coming to bat in the bottom of the first inning. We were anxious for a spot. Finally, we found the Boy Scout lot for $60. Thank God our tickets were gifts. As we pulled into the lot, the radio informed us that lead-off batter Ronald Acuna had belted a homer to left field.
“OK we missed one,” I laughed at Park. “But at least it didn’t go to our seats in right field.”
As if on cue, the next batter, Ozzie Albies, whacked a home run to — of course — right field.
“Come on, let’s go!” I yelled at Park.
As we ran to the stadium, we kept hearing more cheers, followed by more fireworks from the stadium outfield, signifying another score. By the time we finally got to our seats, the Braves led 6-0.
“We didn’t miss anything did we?” I asked fellow fans. They laughed as we plopped our sweaty selves into our seats.
The Braves would score one lone run late in the game, so we weren’t totally skunked on the day.
Alas, long-time Braves fans may remember that great things sometimes happen when Atlanta folks arrive late to the ballpark.
It was Aug. 19, 1982, that Atlanta pitcher Pascual Perez was supposed to start for the Braves. That year Atlanta had begun the season well, but had lost 19 of their last 21. A 25-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, Perez was new to Atlanta. He had gotten his Georgia driver’s license earlier that day. AJC writer Tim Tucker said someone had told him to take I-85 from his apartment to the stadium, but he got on I-285 instead. On what should have been less than a 20-minute trip, he drove for more than three hours, almost 2-1/2 times around the Perimeter, going almost 150 miles in circles around the city, before eventually realizing he was running out of gas and time. Braves pitcher Phil Neikro had to fill in for Perez, and the Braves wound up winning 5-4. From there the Braves won six games in a row and 13 of the next 15 to retake the division lead. Manager Joe Torre traced the turnaround to one thing.
“It was Pascual Perez getting lost,” Torre told Tucker in the AJC a few weeks later. “That lightened the mood. That made the players laugh and relax. And that turned us back around. I really believe that.”
The division race went down to the final day of the regular season, but the Braves won it to reach the playoffs for the first time since 1969. Perez won two games in the final week of the season. By then, fans had bestowed several affectionate nicknames on him: “Perimeter Perez,” “Perimeter Pascual” and “I-285.”
The Braves were having an amazing year long before we arrived at Saturday’s game late. But we did learn a valuable lesson. No, don’t skip The Varsity. Just leave Forsyth 4 hours before the first pitch. As MLB teams are finding out, this is not a team that lets you get away with showing up late.