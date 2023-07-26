Even though people ages 18-24 have more access to knowledge than any generation before them, according to a poll of 8,215 US adults taken by YouGov in 2018, only 66% of them have always believed the world is round. Nine percent used to think so but now are not so sure. A full 16% are not sure or think that it could even be a different shape other than flat or round. Something like an octagon. Out of folks 55 and older, 94% have always believed the shape of the earth to be a globe. The 2018 survey found that 2% of Americans firmly believe the Earth is flat.
The Flat Earth Society, which is based in London, England, has members all around the globe. Their Facebook page boasts 224,000 followers. I am not one of those followers. I’m sure they’d kick me off the page anyway because I’d confuse them with facts.
The YouGov poll also learned that Democrats are slightly less likely to believe the Earth is round than Republicans. I’m not surprised. Only 83% percent of Democrats have always believed this fact versus 89% of Republicans. The survey also found the more money people made, the more they believed that the world is round.
Although I’ve seen many photos of our beautiful round blue planet taken from space, not once have I seen one of an Earth that’s flat. Simply look towards the horizon for evidence of a round Earth. As you travel in any direction, the visible portion of the Earth curves away from you. Additionally, the phenomenon of ships disappearing over the horizon hull-first is an indication of the Earth’s curvature. Simple logic most will agree but not all.
Despite the dust and rock samples, the television footage, and all the people who worked so hard to keep the promise of President John F. Kennedy, polls show that as many as 6% of Americans believe the Apollo 11 astronauts never landed on the moon. Even with the huge amount of evidence, some think that the whole thing was an elaborate hoax staged as a show out in the desert at Area 51 or on a Hollywood soundstage directed by Stanley Kubrick, who’s famous for 2001: A Space Odyssey.
According to a recent poll, 11% of Millennials believe the moon landing was staged, as opposed to only 3% of Boomers. Even though some Millennials don’t think we had enough technology to fly to the moon in 1969, 40% of them said they would love to take a vacation in space. This is opposed to 21% of old-school Boomers who expressed an interest in a zero-gravity environment.
Last week I posted on social media a photo that was taken by an American astronaut on July 20, 1969. It was a shot of our flag planted on the surface of the moon. Even though I have but a few Facebook followers, my conspiracy friends came out of the woodwork immediately. One person pointed out that there was no wind to blow the flag in the “fake photo”. Another questioned why there were no stars in the background. One asked that if the lunar landing was real, then why haven’t we gone back to set up a base? Another compared one of our country’s greatest accomplishments to the “lie” that we have a rover on Mars. Surprisingly, these are folks from right here in Monroe County. The same county with the school system that puts hundreds of kids on the honor roll list every report card time.
However, the biggest conspiracy theory of all time is the one of the assassination of President Kennedy. Some have called it “the mother of all conspiracies”. There have been between 1,000 - 2,000 books written about that terrible day on November 22, 1963. Around 95% of these books are “anti-Warren Commission” or “pro-conspiracy”.
Public opinion polls over the years have consistently shown that most Americans believe that there was a conspiracy to kill our 35th president. Many agree that no one person did the killing, but few agree on exactly who did.
President Kennedy’s youngest brother former Senator Ted Kennedy wrote that he had been fully briefed by Chief Justice Earl Warren during the initial investigation and was “satisfied that the Warren Commission got it right”. On the other hand, Kennedy’s nephew, presently a Democrat presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes that his uncle was killed in a conspiracy and endorsed the book “JFK and the Unspeakable”. A Gallup Poll conducted in 2013 found that 61% of Americans believed that other people were involved besides Oswald.
I’m just an ordinary man with a limited scientific education but I have enough gray matter between my ears to know that brave astronauts from the good old USA blasted off our spherically shaped Earth and traveled 238,900 miles to our spherically shaped moon. Once there, they planted the Stars and Stripes and took a cool picture.
I wish I could be as certain about JFK.
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I Know a Few Dogs In Heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.