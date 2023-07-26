Lunar flag

Even though people ages 18-24 have more access to knowledge than any generation before them, according to a poll of 8,215 US adults taken by YouGov in 2018, only 66% of them have always believed the world is round. Nine percent used to think so but now are not so sure. A full 16% are not sure or think that it could even be a different shape other than flat or round. Something like an octagon. Out of folks 55 and older, 94% have always believed the shape of the earth to be a globe. The 2018 survey found that 2% of Americans firmly believe the Earth is flat. 