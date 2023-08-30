It’s been a long time since I’ve written a letter to the editor but something that has been bothering me for a long time has resurfaced. It’s been reported in this paper and on the news that Monroe County commissioners voted to spend several million dollars to build a new gym and other facilities at the Recreation Center. This sounds like a good idea and I’m not against the construction of facilities to provide our young people something to do beside get in trouble. However, the good folks on the Commission have forgotten about the seniors in the county for years.
Not everyone in the county is young enough to play basketball, football, baseball, or soccer but we still need exercise to try to keep what fitness us old people have left in us. What we need is a good paved half mile walking track. Not some dirt path in the woods where we have to contend with snakes, critters, ticks, and no security. And walking in the parking lot is not always an option especially now that the expansion of the facilities should draw more people to the park and that lot will fill up quickly.
Spalding County has a very nice walking track. Feel free to look it up on Google Earth. The Airport Road Park in Griffin has a half mile rectangular track with a cut across in the middle making it two quarter mile tracks. It has a good parking area, water fountains, restrooms, and benches along the track in the event you want to rest a bit. It’s open to the public and I think it’s lit at night although I’ve never walked on it after dark. Since it’s been reported that the county purchased over a hundred acres over near the Rec Center there should be sufficient room to construct such a walking track. It sure would be nice to be able to walk without worrying about getting run over or snake bit.