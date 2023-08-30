To the Editor:

It’s been a long time since I’ve written a letter to the editor but something that has been bothering me for a long time has resurfaced.  It’s been reported in this paper and on the news that Monroe County commissioners voted to spend several million dollars to build a new gym and other facilities at the Recreation Center.  This sounds like a good idea and I’m not against the construction of facilities to provide our young people something to do beside get in trouble.  However, the good folks on the Commission have forgotten about the seniors in the county for years. 