The Apostle Peter is a man of God that I have come to admire. Why? He teaches us how to recover when we fail. Simon Peter was the disciple that God used in a powerful way on the Day of Pentecost. Peter’s sermon was short, but when he gave the invitation, 3000 were converted and saved that day! But who was Peter 50 days before this event, when he preached on the Day of Pentecost? The Bible tells us, and it’s not a glowing report! We read that during Jesus’ final hours (before He was crucified), Peter not only abandoned Jesus, but denied that he even knew Him three times!
Peter was angry with himself for what he had done. He saw himself as a coward, and a great disappointment to God. He must have thought he had lost his relationship with God. After all, he had blown it in a big way. Peter was filled with self-hatred and remorse. He must have reasoned there’s no way Jesus could still love him after what he’d done! Peter had fallen victim to his own destructive “self talk.” Plus, the devil’s nagging voice was whispering in Peter’s ear, telling him he was a miserable failure and lousy fisherman to boot. The serpent hissed, “You are a loser, and that’s all you’re ever going to be.” Two voices were crowding out the one voice Peter needed to hear–the voice of God!
At this juncture in Peter’s life, he had no idea how much Jesus loved him. And he could not imagine, or foresee himself becoming one of the pillars of the church. But Peter was yet to discover an amazing truth. What was it? Peter was yet to discover God’s amazing grace and forgiveness. Jesus knew that Peter was going to stumble, and in His infinite foreknowledge, Jesus had already planned for Peter’s redemption and restoration.
Right now you could be living a life where you feel stuck, or at a dead end. You may feel like it’s too late to expect a miracle in your life. You may only see negativity, when Jesus sees so much more for you–just as he did for Peter! Your past failures do not determine or dictate your future. Don’’t believe the lies of the enemy! Place your trust in God. And never forget, that Jesus had your restoration and recovery planned long before you even knew you would need it! Praise God!
Peter is a great example of God’s unfailing love, and how Jesus can turn a person’s life around. Peter’s latter legacy was quite different from his beginning. A cocky and indecisive disciple became a mighty fisher of men–not the kind of fishing the devil had in mind for sure!
Carolyn Martel, who retired as the long-time advertising manager for the Reporter in 2021, still writes a weekly column for the newspaper. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net