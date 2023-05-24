Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN'S CORNER

The Apostle Peter is a man of God that I have come to admire. Why? He teaches us how to recover when we fail. Simon Peter was the disciple that God used in a powerful way on the Day of Pentecost. Peter’s sermon was short, but when he gave the invitation, 3000 were converted and saved that day! But who was Peter 50 days before this event, when he preached on the Day of Pentecost? The Bible tells us, and it’s not a glowing report! We read that during Jesus’ final hours (before He was crucified), Peter not only abandoned Jesus, but denied that he even knew Him three times!