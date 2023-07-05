Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS 

don’t understand all this “pride” nonsense. Gay pride, black pride, Hispanic pride (White pride’s not allowed because it’s considered racist.) and whatever you identify as pride. The whole gay liberation thing centered on gays telling us they were born that way. They didn’t have a choice. OK, most of us accepted that just like a white, black, Jew, etc. don’t have a choice in their race/ethnicity. So, how do you have pride in something you didn’t choose and have no control over? You did nothing to earn any pride. Actually, it’s not about pride. It’s about forcing society to not just tolerate but to celebrate lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queers, and all the other 50-odd genders. There’s a big difference between treating people decently, as we all should do and being forced to celebrate lewd behavior. This entire forced celebration of someone’s queerness feels as creepy as watching the North Koreans being forced to celebrate their Dear Leader.