I don’t understand all this “pride” nonsense. Gay pride, black pride, Hispanic pride (White pride’s not allowed because it’s considered racist.) and whatever you identify as pride. The whole gay liberation thing centered on gays telling us they were born that way. They didn’t have a choice. OK, most of us accepted that just like a white, black, Jew, etc. don’t have a choice in their race/ethnicity. So, how do you have pride in something you didn’t choose and have no control over? You did nothing to earn any pride. Actually, it’s not about pride. It’s about forcing society to not just tolerate but to celebrate lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queers, and all the other 50-odd genders. There’s a big difference between treating people decently, as we all should do and being forced to celebrate lewd behavior. This entire forced celebration of someone’s queerness feels as creepy as watching the North Koreans being forced to celebrate their Dear Leader.
Let me ask, when should a cotton farmer start worrying about boll weevil infestations, when it’s reached his neighbor’s field or when it’s two states over? What about those living on a flood plain, should they wait for a tropical storm to start preparing for a flood, or should they worry months prior so the eventual 10-inch rain won’t flood them? Of course, we should worry and prepare in advance; that way we can mitigate the inevitable natural disaster.
So, when should we start worrying about the “woke” LGBTQ ideology and the rampant transgenderism in schools that are sweeping across America? Should we worry now, when it’s happening primarily in New England and on the Left (I mean West) Coast or wait for the Jeremy Goodwins and Sherrye Battles on our school board to allow boys to waltz naked through the girls’ locker room at Mary Persons HS?
I ask because, recently, I talked with a Bolingbroke resident who was completely unconcerned about transgenderism in America, unconcerned about the media lies being told about transgenders (that it’s natural and normal), and unconcerned about the rapid pace with which the godless Left (GL) is controlling more and more of society. He said he didn’t know anyone who’s transgender, said it’s not happening around here (as far as he knows), and thus wasn’t concerned. (Well, I don’t know anyone who’s been murdered but I’m concerned about murders.) He was unfazed that California, Washington, Oregon, and many other Democrat states are considering laws allowing schools to transgender children without parental approval or knowledge. That means those laws would allow gender-confused children to get sex-change operations without parental consent. If 15-year-old Johnny wants to become Jane, he can have his penis amputated, and parents won’t know. It could easily happen in Georgia. Remember in 2018, we were 50,000 votes away from having a Democrat governor (Stacey Abrams) who is 100% in favor of drag shows, pornography, and open transgenders in schools from K through 12, regardless if parents approve or not.
The GL (I’m referring to you Dems, libs, leftists, Marxists, communists, etc. because you’re one and the same.) screams at Volume-11 to stay out of their bedroom; what happens in private is their business, and no concern of yours. That might have been their thinking years and decades ago. But it’s no longer true. The godless Left is shoving their “Pride” depravity in our faces and telling us to shut up. Yes, it’s happening here; last week my wife saw a tattooed, 6’5” man, wearing 4” heels, and dressed in drag prancing through the Zebulon Kroger. For the GL, the month of June has become their national holiday. The entire month was a nonstop, “in-your-face” Satanic display of depravity.
Quite frankly, I don’t care about your queerness, transgenderism or drag outfits provided you keep it private, between consenting adults. Oh sure, your behavior is still sinful but if you want to engage in such activity – DO it in private with other like-minded adults. But that’s not the case; the GL has gone from telling us it’s about sexual preference and asking society to accept their behavior as normal to demanding we condone and celebrate their aberrant behavior and to targeting and recruiting children. If not, they attack us as anti-this or phobic-that and will call us bigoted if we object. Great, call me all the names you want. I don’t care; prove what I (we) say is wrong. They can’t because it’s true.
To prove that it’s true, following are three headlines (from among dozens) from the past two weeks:
June 25 – “Nude cyclists perform in front of children at Seattle pride parade” – A photo shows a dozen naked cyclists riding down the middle of the street as hundreds watched.
June 24 – Topless Drag Queens “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” – chanted at a queer parade in NYC. They want us to believe it’s all about adult choice while targeting our children.
June 16 – “Dodgers honor anti-Catholic drag queens” – The LA Dodgers honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that hates Christians, especially Catholics. Would the Dodgers honor any other hate group, a group that hates blacks or hates gays? Of course not, but hating Christians is encouraged in prideful queerville.
If I was a bigger person, I’d feel sorry for you confused transgenders and drag queens as you dance around dressed as queer nuns while mocking Catholics. Truth be told, these are very unhappy, and very confused, people. They crave our acceptance as a crutch for their failures. They put the value of their existence on being accepted by others, proving they’ve lost their battle of self-worth, self-identity, and of self-actualization. They strongly dislike themselves but seek value via the approval of others. They crave attention like an addict craves his next fix. However, I don’t feel sorry for any of them; they’ve brought everything on themselves by shoving their perversions in our faces all while attempting to recruit young children to their lifestyle. That said, we’re told to pray for them, so I will.
Final Thought: June is pride month. Since Memorial Day, my wife and I have been proudly celebrating our American pride by lining our cul-de-sac with dozens of American flags.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column for the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.