Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN’S CORNER

This week, I’ve been reading a book titled, “The Glory of His Presence” by Dr. John D. Shiver. The author shares inspiring stories of past revivals, and how people’s lives are changed when God shows up! The story of the 1904 Welsh revival was a real eye-opener. When a powerful move of God swept across Welsh towns and valleys, entire communities were transformed. Bars and gambling houses closed due to lack of business. Prostitution ceased. Courthouses closed because there were no criminal cases to try.