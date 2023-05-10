This week, I’ve been reading a book titled, “The Glory of His Presence” by Dr. John D. Shiver. The author shares inspiring stories of past revivals, and how people’s lives are changed when God shows up! The story of the 1904 Welsh revival was a real eye-opener. When a powerful move of God swept across Welsh towns and valleys, entire communities were transformed. Bars and gambling houses closed due to lack of business. Prostitution ceased. Courthouses closed because there were no criminal cases to try.
I particularly enjoyed Shiver’s amusing account of the conversion of men who worked in the coal mines. When the miners got saved, they had to retrain all the little donkeys that pulled carts loaded with coal. Why, you ask? Well, when these rough, rugged men were converted they stopped using profanity. This was a good thing, but it caused a dilemma.
You see, the donkeys were conditioned to respond to commands laced with foul-mouthed curse words. Unfamiliar with the “cleaned-up” vocabulary, these beasts of burden didn’t know what to do! No doubt the miners must have observed a deer (uh, donkey) in the headlights look. Frustrated at times, some of the men were probably tempted to use profanity once again to get things moving. But they patiently persevered, and obstinate donkeys learned to respond to a new set of verbal commands.
I loved reading about the interaction between the miners and the donkeys. I personally think donkeys are adorable, although one chased me when I was a child and tried to bite me! They are known to bray so loud, that they can be heard a mile away! They are also notorious for being stubborn. We can be stubborn too. However, a better description of man’s character would be rebellious. Like stubborn donkeys, we can kick, buck and bray in willful defiance, when God’s directives don’t suit us.
The little donkeys of Wales balked because they didn’t understand what was being said. Rebellious humans on the other hand, simply choose to turn a deaf ear, although God speaks in clear unmistakable terms. You may say, ”But, God has never spoken to me!” Reconsider. The Bible is God’s voice in print. Plus, who can deny the compelling voice on the inside that pricks the conscience? The writer of Hebrews reveals the heart of God with this call to action, “Today if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts” (Hebrews 3:15). Realistically, it all boils down to a choice. We can bray or obey!
Carolyn Martel, who retired as the long-time advertising manager for the Reporter in 2021, still writes a weekly column for the newspaper. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net