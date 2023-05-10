First Presbyterian Day (FPD) School’s Center for Discovery proudly offers a variety of camps and activities to help keep kids active this summer. All camps are open to the public. Students do not have to attend FPD to take advantage of these great opportunities.
Beginning the week of Tuesday, May 30, and running most of the summer, students can enjoy half-day and full-day options. Half-day camps range in price from $130-$185 per week.
“We do our best to offer as many options as we can so each student can find something that interests them,” said Elizabeth Leslein, Center for Discovery Coordinator. “These week-long camps are a great way for kids to explore new things or learn more about areas they’re already interested in.”
Students can expand their artistic and creative ideas with camps related to art, music, dance, and sewing. They can get active and boost their athletic skills with camps in soccer, cheer, football, softball, basketball, and tennis. Other half-day camp options to explore and discover include S.T.E.A.M. camps, robotics, outdoor camp, animal camps, Girls-only and boys-only fun, Harry Potter camp, and so much more.
FPD’s full-day option is Camp Trailblazer. For 1st - 6th graders, Trailblazers compete in games, play outside, explore the arts, and experience S.T.E.A.M. fun all while led by Christ-centered camp counselors.
“Camp Trailblazer is so much fun,” Leslein said. “Each week is themed and provides opportunities for theme dress and team spirit. Groups are led by staff-trained counselors who are committed to helping your child have fun this summer.”
Registration closes on Wednesday for the coming week. The cost is $155 per week for 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or $190 per week for 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be no camps the week of July 3 – July 7.