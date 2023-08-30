It is hard to believe that the 2023-24 Dove Season is knocking at our door. It comes on the heels of Squirrel Season, which began on a couple of weeks ago. Due to extremely hot weather and a general lack of interest in squirrel hunting, I suspect that, on the opening of the dove season, more hunters will be scattered around a single large dove field than have hunted squirrels in Monroe County so far this season.
There is no mistake about it, dove hunting is extremely popular. During the 2022-23 Dove Hunting Season, some 48,300 hunters hunted dove. As is always the case, most of these hunters were in the field on opening day.
This year the dove season is once again split into thirds. The first piece of the season opens Sept. 2 and runs through Oct. 8. The season then reopens Nov. 18 only to close Nov. 26. The third and final phase of this 90-day season begins Dec. 19 and finally draws to a close Jan. 31.
Up until a few years ago, the shooting hours on opening day did not begin until noon. Nowadays that is no longer the case. Consequently, throughout the entire season, shooting hours extend from a half hour before sunrise until sunset.
The daily bag limit is 15 doves and the possession limit is 45. There is no limit on the number of non-native Eurasian-collared-doves that hunters can bag.
If you plan to hunt doves on the Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area located here in Monroe County, the first two dove hunts are quota dove hunts. A few weeks ago 75 lucky hunters were randomly selected to take part in these two events. Consequently, for everyone else, the dove hunting dates for this WMA are Sept. 16, 23,30, Nov. 18-26, and Dec. 19-Jan. 31, 2024.
This year 33 acres have been planted in corn and wheat to create a dove feeding area. The Game Management Section ranks the hunting prospects for these fields as - Good.
There are three other WMAs located within an hour’s drive of Monroe County. These WMAs are B.F. Grant, Cedar Creek and Big Laser Creek.
The B.F. Grant WMA is located just outside Eatonton on lands owned by the University of Georgia. The B.F. Grant area manager has planted 21 acres in wheat, browntop millet and buckwheat. The hunting forecast for this WMA is - Poor.
This season dove hunting is permitted Sept. 2, 9, 18, 23, Sept. 30-Oct. 8, Nov. 19-26, and Dec. 19-Jan. 31.
The Cedar Creek WMA is also situated near Eatonton on the Oconee National Forest. Forty-seven acres have been sown in corn, wheat, and browntop millet this season. The dove hunting forecast for the Cedar Creel WMA is – Good.
The dove hunting dates here are Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and Sept. 30-Oct. 8, Nov. 18-20, and Dec. 19-Jan. 31.
The Big Lazer Creek WMA is found south of Thomaston along the banks of the Flint River. This state-owned WMA offers dove hunting on a 47-acre field planted in wheat, browntop millet, and Egyptian wheat. The hunting forecast for this field is - Fair.
The dove hunting dates for this WMA are Sept. 7, 14, 16-22, Nov. 20-26, and Dec. 19-Jan. 31.
When hunting a dove field on private lands, it is always best to walk the field prior to the season and check whether or not it is baited. The last thing you want to do is have your season tarnished by being ticketed for hunting doves over bait.
If you have any questions regarding what constitutes a baited dove field or want to report a baited dove field, contact the Department of Natural Resources Central Region Law Enforcement Office at 706-595-4211.
Finally, for more information on dove hunting in Georgia this season, pick up a free copy of the 2023-24 Georgia Department of Natural Resources Hunting Regulation Guide.
Have a great season and be safe!
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.