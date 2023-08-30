mourning doves

The season for hunting mourning doves opens this Saturday. The daily bag limit is 15. There are hunting opportunities at Wildlife Management Areas, including Rum Creek in Monroe County.(Photo/Terry Johnson)

 Picasa

Monroe Outdoors

It is hard to believe that the 2023-24 Dove Season is knocking at our door. It comes on the heels of Squirrel Season, which began on a couple of weeks ago. Due to extremely hot weather and a general lack of interest in squirrel hunting, I suspect that, on the opening of the dove season, more hunters will be scattered around a single large dove field than have hunted squirrels in Monroe County so far this season.  