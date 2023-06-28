Ministry of Blessings

Jim Cox with Ministry of Blessings at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth receives a check from Dr Gary Biggs of Forsyth Disc Center

Jim Cox with Ministry of Blessings at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth receives a check from Dr Gary Biggs of Forsyth Disc Center, 255 Tift College Drive, Forsyth. The gift will help the Ministry continue to provide food to those who need it. The Ministry also received a donation from Tommy Johnston of State Farm Insurance, 281 Tift College Drive, Forsyth. The generosity of the community has helped the Food Pantry at Maynard Baptist continue to serve and grow.