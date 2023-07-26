Message from the Superintendent
As superintendent of the Monroe County School System, I want to welcome everyone to the start of the 2023-24 school year. The first day of school is on Tuesday, Aug. 1. As we begin this new year, it is my sincere hope that we all have a safe and successful year for the students, staff, parents, and community members in our school district.
The vision in Monroe County Schools is to develop students with the knowledge and skills to be successful. Our mission for students and staff is to learn, grow, and succeed. We also encourage our employees to develop positive relationships with students and parents designed to foster a nurturing learning environment in our schools. Doing this ensures our school system will continue to be recognized as a top district in Georgia!
Below are items that will be new this school year:
We are fortunate to have a great relationship with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brad Freeman and his department partner with our system to provide a safe and secure learning environment each and every day. Safety upgrades continue throughout the school system. Just a few of them are door access control systems, shatter resistant film on school entrances, additional security cameras, and additional vape detectors.
Please remember the start and end times for Monroe County Middle School have changed to mirror the start/end times at Mary Persons High School. MCMS students will begin their school day at 8 a.m. and dismiss students at 3 p.m.
We have implemented three additional bus routes to address growth in student ridership. Additionally, Monroe County Middle School and Mary Persons High School will have two afternoon bus loads to allow additional space for buses and to streamline afternoon student transfers between both schools.
Improving literacy instruction will continue to be a focus for all of our schools again this school year. We are encouraged by the work in our elementary schools with the third year of implementation of Orton-Gillingham methods through the Sonday System phonics program for all students in grades PK-3 as well as the Heggerty phonemic awareness program for students in grades PK-2. The district will continue to implement research-based strategies and instructional student supports across all grades to increase the percentage of students reading on or above grade level.
Technology updates completed this summer included upgrading WiFi access points to provide more reliable and more robust WiFi for students and staff, a new phone system to reduce costs and provide more effective communication between teachers and parents, new copy machines, and other improvements to our technology infrastructure.
Technology projects for the upcoming school year include increasing our Internet bandwidth to provide more reliable and more robust Internet access for students and staff, virtual 3D software to enhance teaching and learning, and additional cybersecurity initiatives such as an Intrusion Detection System to protect our students and staff.
We continue to promote our Monroe County Schools app for students, parents and staff. Find the daily lunch menu, see our public events calendar and view our staff directory with the touch of a button. Download it today in the App or Google Play stores.
We continue to compete for the services of exceptional teachers, coaches, faculty, students and their families. To that end, plans are currently underway to upgrade many of our facilities. Architectural drawings have been approved to build the Monroe County College and Career Academy, a new fieldhouse at Dan Pitts Stadium, as well as stadium renovations and improvements. Improvements to our baseball and softball complexes are shaping up too. More to come as we begin to break ground on these exciting facilities! We are grateful for the community members who continue to support our E-SPLOST projects!
Thank you for allowing us to be a huge part of your child’s education! Our goal will be to provide a top notch quality educational experience for your child. We look forward to having another great year! If you have any questions or concerns about the upcoming school year, please feel free to contact your child's school or contact the Monroe County Board of Education.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jim Finch
Superintendent