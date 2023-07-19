As a former English teacher and history buff, I was skeptical of the value of comics until I attended the Middle Georgia Comic Convention with my husband and son. After finding historically accurate comics about my favorite research topic, I have a new appreciation for this art form.
Hundreds of people attended the convention Saturday, July 15 at the Anderson Conference Center, and many wore costumes. We saw Wolverine, Spiderman, the Ghost Busters, and others. Our toddler son Jack was not intimidated by the costumes and got his picture made with a scary character. Many other children attended as well, some in costume.
In addition to a variety of comic fans, there were many vendors of not only comic books but action figures and collectibles. Comic books sold for as little as 50 cents or as much as thousands of dollars.
Organized by Fanboy Collectibles and Comics on Vineville Ave., the event also hosted WWE competitors and voice actors, who took pictures with fans for a fee.
I was not previously a fan of comics but was pleased to find things that interested me in the celebrity comic section. I got two comics about JFK: The JFK Assassination and Who Really Killed JFK? as well as RFK: What Really Happened?
I’ve been a Kennedy researcher for a few years and even did a presentation in San Francisco, along with my husband. I was pleased to see that the comics were historically accurate and offered an in-depth analysis of both assassinations and the major conspiracy theories.
It reminded me of my “babymoon” trip to see the 6th Floor Museum at Texas Schoolbook Depository and the grassy knoll in Dallas. All Americans should visit this site and decide for themselves whether Lee Harvey Oswald really made the fatal shot from the 6th-floor window.
As a Kennedy buff, I enjoyed the straightforward discussion of the assassination with hand-drawn pictures capturing the action. Had I known nothing about the events, I still could have learned a lot from these comics.
During my time teaching English at Central Georgia Technical College, I was shocked by the historical knowledge many Americans lack. I once received a paper from a student that said Hillary Clinton started feminism in the 1890s. Another student theorized that the character Othello in Shakespeare’s latest bestseller was discriminated against due to being a Vietnam Veteran.
As a teacher, I had a front-row seat to the decline of literacy. People no longer want to read books, so maybe they should read comics. The sentences are short and to the point, and the illustrations are action packed. As I learned this weekend, they can even contain in-depth historical information in an engaging format. The well-attended comic book convention was evidence that this medium appeals to a wide range of people.
Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it. How can we live the American dream if we don’t understand where it came from? By presenting history in an entertaining format such as comics, we can make history accessible to all.
Melissa Orrison covers Macon-Bibb for the Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.