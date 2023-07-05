A friend of Abraham Lincoln, Ward Hill Lamon, who was also Lincoln’s former law partner and self-appointed bodyguard, told a story about the president’s premonition of his own death. According to Lamon, just a short time before his assassination, Lincoln told him that he had a dream in which he entered the White House and saw a covered corpse surrounded by a large crowd of mourners and guarded by Union soldiers. Lincoln supposedly said he turned to one of the soldiers and asked who had passed away. The soldier replied, “The president. He was killed by an assassin.”
On March 1, 1932, pilot Charles Lindbergh’s first-born infant son, Charles, Jr., was kidnapped, murdered and buried in the woods. It was called the “Crime of the Century”. The incident prompted the U.S. Congress to establish kidnapping as a federal crime if the kidnapper crosses state lines with the victim. After the murder, psychologists Henry Murray and D. R. Wheeler decided to use the horrendous event to test dream precognition and invited the public to report any dreams they may have had of the child or the kidnapping. A total of 1,300 people reported they had dreamed of the boy. Five percent of the dreamers envisioned the child as dead. Four percent had dreamed of the location of the baby’s grave being hidden somewhere among trees.
Sometimes a dream from only one person can change the world. A billionaire dreamer slightly less known than Elon Musk, Lawrence Edward Page, now just 50 years old, received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from the University of Michigan in 1995. He was soon accepted into Stanford University. For some reason, the young genius had great anxiety because he thought his acceptance into the prestigious institution was a mistake. One night, his anxiety caused him to have a wild dream that he could download the entire web onto a bunch of old computers he no longer used. He was so inspired he jumped up in the middle of the night and started working out the math. He dropped out of school for a while and two years later, in August 1998, he gave us Google.
Elias Howe, the inventor of the sewing machine, had been struggling to create the lock-stitch machine we are so familiar with. He experienced a horrible dream in 1845 that he’d been captured by a tribe of wild cannibals. In his nightmare, he was stabbed over and over with spears that had a hole in the tip. He awoke with the realization that he needed to put an eye in the needle and his struggles were over.
Film director James Cameron was inspired to create “The Terminator” after a fever-induced dream in which he envisioned an explosion. Out of the wreckage, a robot that had been broken in half by the blast came crawling towards him clutching kitchen knives. He drew a sketch of the robot when he awoke and then started on the script that became one of the most successful films in history.
After my first divorce, during the early 80s, I was living in a room in the basement of a mansion on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. I didn’t have the money to live in such a nice place, but I was a good friend of my landlord and was able to trade my carpenter skills for rent. I had a beautiful room with a comfortable king-sized bed but every night I slept in that bed I was troubled by terrifying nightmares. I would dream I was flying over my neighborhood a hundred years earlier. Dirt streets and horses. And while I was way up high looking down, I would see horrendous murders and fighting down below.
At this time Atlanta was living in fear under the threat of James Walraven, whom the press had dubbed the “Bathtub Strangler”. Three 22-year-old women had been strangled and left lying face down in their bathtubs. Two of the women were confirmed to have been raped.
One day after a long day at work, I came home to find my landlord waiting for me in the driveway. He was extremely excited and announced, “Steve, they caught the Bathtub Strangler!” I answered that I hoped he got what he deserved. He then told me that he knew Walraven well and went on to say that he was a recent tenant that had been living in the same room as mine for many months. He had moved out just a week before I took up residence. He had been sleeping in the same bed in which I had been having my terrible nightmares.
That night I slept dreamlessly on the floor in a sleeping bag. The next night, I bedded down in the kitchen. A week later I moved out. I’ve often wondered if the dreams Walraven experienced while in that bed was the cause of his sickness. Or was it that his evilness lingered and invaded my own sleep? Sleep well...
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter.