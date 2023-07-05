Dreaming

Steve Reece dreaming on the job.

REECE’S PIECES 

friend of Abraham Lincoln, Ward Hill Lamon, who was also Lincoln’s former law partner and self-appointed bodyguard, told a story about the president’s premonition of his own death. According to Lamon, just a short time before his assassination, Lincoln told him that he had a dream in which he entered the White House and saw a covered corpse surrounded by a large crowd of mourners and guarded by Union soldiers. Lincoln supposedly said he turned to one of the soldiers and asked who had passed away. The soldier replied, “The president. He was killed by an assassin.” 