A Macon man is still alive at press time after a violent wreck on Hwy. 41 on Monday caused when he swerved to avoid an oncoming car as he tried to pass. Here’s what happened according to Monroe County Lt. Kevin Williams: Jason Hannah, 32, of Macon was northbound on Hwy. 41 in a 2013 Chevy Equinox around 11 a.m. and was in a hurry. A witness told the Reporter Hannah passed her going 90 mph near the Country Oaks store in Bolingbroke. He tried to pass another car just past the I-475 bridge in the southbound lane when he saw a car coming toward him, according to witnesses. Hannah swerved to get back into his lane but clipped the back tire of a tractor-trailer. Then he struck the oncoming car, and his car started to roll into the southbound lane, ejecting him onto the shoulder and landing upside down. Williams said he doesn’t think Hannah had his seat belt on. Williams said first responders’ hearts “hit their toes” when they saw a child seat, but it turned out Hannah didn’t have children with him. Williams said the car wasn’t registered to Hannah. They thought he might have been fleeing Bibb County deputies, but he was not. Hannah suffered a head injury, collapsed lung and significant skin damage to his head and body. Monroe County EMS worked on him on the roadside for several minutes before taking him to Atrium Hospital where he remains critical. (Photo/Will Davis)
