Jim Cox & Dr. Biggs

Pictured is Jim Cox, a member of the ministry team, with Dr. Biggs, right.

The Ministry of Blessings at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth provides a food pantry in a metal building in the church’s parking lot that is open 24/7. Dr. Gary Biggs of the Forsyth Disc Center, 255 Tift College Drive, Forsyth is now making it even easier to drop off items for the pantry by adding his office a drop-off location. 