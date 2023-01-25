Accident

Vehicles involved in 3-vehicle accident on Hwy. 87 on Jan. 17.

No injuries were reported after a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pate Road and Hwy. 87 on the morning of Jan. 17. According to the accident report filed by deputy Tyler Rodgers, a red 2020 Toyota Tacoma owned by Bug House Pest Control driven by 27-year-old William Trey Burton, of Macon, was sitting in the northbound lane of Hwy. 87 waiting to turn left onto Pate Road when it was struck in the rear by a 2023 Western Star dump truck driven by Jose Luis Garcia Diaz, 47, of Macon. Burton’s vehicle was pushed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by William Joseph Washington, 45, of Hilliard, Fla. Washington was checked by EMTs and released. Both pickups were heavily damaged and were removed by Mid GA Towing. The dump truck is owned by MC Enterprise, LLC of Macon. 