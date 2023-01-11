I wish I could answer the question that is on a lot of people’s minds due to the action of why the City of Forsyth’s going to dump city waste water into the Ocmulgee River. As you will read, the city is going to build an 11 mile, $5 million “wastewater pipeline” to dump the city’s water into the Ocmulgee.
As many are discussing, dumping the water into a public river is surely inviting future legal issues. When the fishermen and landowners discover the “treated” waste water has caused prohibited fishing, fish to die, water stinking and river front property values sinking faster than a lead sinker with the City of Forsyth dumping 400,000 gallons a day----that’s right 400,000 gallons--- of “treated waste water” into the Ocmulgee River.
According to the story, “the state” is forcing the city to stop using their present dump site because of the high levels of copper in the waste water. Guess those making the decision to dump the city’s waste water with high levels of copper into the Ocmulgee will have no effect on the river’s wildlife. Would you eat fish that came from water with high levels of copper?
As one citizen told me, the city should build a waste water pond on some land they can purchase for the singular purpose of dumping waste water. The irony is that local, state and national governments can spend our money under the guise that they are saving us taxpaying citizens’ money. HaHa!
I HAVE presented our county commissioners with a copy of the front page of the first edition of The Monroe County Reporter. I purposely presented it to my Commissioner George Emami, instead of the county commission chairman. I was concerned that by giving it to the chairman he would either deny accepting it or would have publicly ripped it into pieces. And, of course, I expected nothing, not even an acknowledgement from the county commission, assuredly the chairman, not even the county manager. It’s probably been, if not trashed, hung in a closet or the men’s or women’s bathroom
I refer to that because I attended The Monroe County Historical Society and presented them with a copy of The Reporter’s first edition, with Chairman Kenneth Waldrop accepting. A couple days ago, I received a very nice thank you note from the Historical Society Corresponding Secretary Clarise Durden sending me the following: “Dear Don, The Monroe County Historical Society appreciates your donating a copy of the front page of the first issue of The Monroe County Reporter.
“Many thanks to you for creating our local newspaper. It has been a part of our community for many years and our citizens look forward every week to receiving important news.
“Your donation will add to the preservation of our History.”
I stayed for the whole meeting and I have to admit, it had been a long time since I attended a Historical Society meeting. I was very impressed with the program presented by Ralph Bass and Kenneth Waldrop in regards to the hotels that were once in downtown Forsyth.
And I want to encourage you to visit the museum and depot and attend one of their meetings.
ALSO IN this issue is the “shake-up” at the Monroe County Hospital Authority. Chairman Mac Brown was not re-appointed. Obviously twisted not to reappoint Chairman Brown, Commissioner Eddie Rowland nominated local Wally World Manager Dennis Kent as Brown’s replacement. WOW! A lot of citizens were shocked at Mac getting kicked off the board. I was totally flabbergasted.
Dennis was also recognized by the chairman to receive the “Annual Citizen of the Year Award” nominated by the Chairman.
I have been around long enough to remember several chairmen of the Hospital Authority and Mac has been one of the most, if not the most, dedicated Chairman having to fight an untold number of behind-the-scenes battles to save and sustain our local hospital. Mac should have received a Citizen of The Year.
AND THE winner of the “Goodie Certificate” for the first correct answer to last week’s The Question is Judy Waldorf identifying Jacksonville Power as one of the owners of Plant Scherer attempting to zero out its property tax returns. She can pick-up her goodie certificate for a Dairy Queen Blizzard, single scoop at Scoops, slice of Jonah’s Pizza, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, fried green tomato appetizer at Whistle Stop and a car wash at Bib Peach.
Here’s The Question for this week: What was the name of the chairman of the Monroe County Hospital Authoriy whom commissioners replaced? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the certificate.
HERE’S the definition of “hypocrite” according to Ambrose Bierce’s “The Devil’s Dictionary”: Hypocrite, n.: One who, professing virtues that he does not respect, secures the advantage of seeming to be what he despises.
