Don Daniel

I wish I could answer the question that is on a lot of people’s minds due to the action of why the City of Forsyth’s going to dump city waste water into the Ocmulgee River. As you will read, the city is going to build an 11 mile, $5 million “wastewater pipeline” to dump the city’s water into the Ocmulgee.

As many are discussing, dumping the water into a public river is surely inviting future legal issues. When the fishermen and landowners discover the “treated” waste water has caused prohibited fishing, fish to die, water stinking and river front property values sinking faster than a lead sinker with the City of Forsyth dumping 400,000 gallons a day----that’s right 400,000 gallons--- of “treated waste water” into the Ocmulgee River.