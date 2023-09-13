ON THE PORCH
“Oooh, I wanna be there for that.”
That was my Waffle House waitress on Monday. She’s supposed to take care of me, to make sure I’m comfortable. And in turn, I give her a bigger tip after I finish my hash brown bowl. But instead of serving me, she was practically salivating when her co-workers told her that I would be sitting in a dunking booth in front of the Reporter next weekend, Sept. 23-24, for the Forsyth Bicentennial.
Why would a nice Waffle House waitress want to dunk a nice middle-aged man — her customer! — like myself? She didn’t say. She just kept giggling at the thought of it.
It won’t be my first visit to the dunking booth. Back when I was publisher and editor of the White County News, I sat in the dunking booth for the Sautee-Nacoochee Arts Council. If you’ve never been to Sautee Nacoochee, it’s a very nice area just outside of Helen. The people there are pretty well off, and many of them are retired college professors and such. They were not very big fans of my views on global warming and other insanities of the left. Yes, there are liberals everywhere whom I love to tweak. So, they really enjoyed dunking me (after they lathered their arms in Ben Gay, of course).
Contrary to the leftist mouth breathers out there, I was not fired from the White County News. I had the chance to own my own newspaper and take a substantial increase in pay so we moved to Monroe County. But hey, whatever floats your liberal heart.
I have long thought it would be fun to sit in the dunking booth again. It’s fun to get a megaphone and taunt the haters.
“Which one of your family members was in the Reporter for going to jail?!?” I might ask.
The problem with doing a dunking booth here is that the only time a lot of people are on the square for a festival is in March. And if you know anything about the weather during the Forsythia Festival, you know you don’t want to be in cold water on that frigid second weekend of March. But with the city celebrating its Bicentennial in September, also known as summer here in Middle Georgia, I was excited to be “all in” the dunking booth.
But there is a catch. I happen to be a capitalist. I will let anyone dunk me. I don’t care who you are. The only catch is that you have to buy a subscription or renew your subscription to get your hands on those big softballs that will send me into the cold water. I figure if you would enjoy dunking me, then certainly you would enjoy reading my thoughts in this space every week.
We joke about the haters for this newspaper. And there are some. But there’s always a reason. Many years ago, we asked tough questions of a local prosecutor for letting so many suspects off at the grand jury. So he tried to take me to the grand jury. We reported on a local criminal’s activities. So he smeared poop on our office. We reported on shenanigans by a local school official and his family. So he joined a fake protest to try to smear and slander us.
But through it all, the majority have been faithful and loyal readers and customers. We always come out on top. Do you doubt me? Then I have a challenge for you. Read this newspaper, look at the stories, the content and the ads. Then, compare it to other newspapers in the area. We have been told again and again by readers that they just don’t see any newspapers getting the support that we get. And that is true. And that is because we do our job, week in and week out, of being interesting and informative and sharing the values that we hold dear.
So, yes, let the haters have at it next week. They can enjoy plunging me into the dirty water. I don’t mind. Because when it’s over, I will get a towel and get warm, and probably get some good food from the Bicentennial vendors. And they will depart as subscribers to The Best Little Paper in Georgia. That’s called a win-win. And it’s been happening this way for the Reporter going on all 16 years I’ve been here. To God be the glory.