Monroe County has once again benefited from the vision and hard work of a young man completing his Eagle Scout project. Will Meeks saw the need for an outdoor classroom on the Mary Persons campus. He took the initiative to find a perfect location, design seating, podium, ground cover and details and then brought his vision into being with the fundraising, leadership, determination and work required of an Eagle Scout.

Will is a member of Boy Scout Troop 51, a troop that has served Monroe County for over a century and can claim far more than the ordinary share of extraordinary scouts. The troop meets at Forsyth United Methodist Church and at the R.L. Williams campground in Monroe County. Will joined the troop as a Cub Scout when he was in first grade.