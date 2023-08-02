Monroe County has once again benefited from the vision and hard work of a young man completing his Eagle Scout project. Will Meeks saw the need for an outdoor classroom on the Mary Persons campus. He took the initiative to find a perfect location, design seating, podium, ground cover and details and then brought his vision into being with the fundraising, leadership, determination and work required of an Eagle Scout.
Will is a member of Boy Scout Troop 51, a troop that has served Monroe County for over a century and can claim far more than the ordinary share of extraordinary scouts. The troop meets at Forsyth United Methodist Church and at the R.L. Williams campground in Monroe County. Will joined the troop as a Cub Scout when he was in first grade.
He recalls thinking that scouting looked like fun when he attended a recruiting event and he found that he liked it. He crossed over from cub scouts to Boy Scouts in December 2020, when he was in 5th grade.
Will quickly advanced through the ranks of Scouting, becoming a Star Scout, Life Scout and earning two Eagle palms. He earned 31 merit badges on his way to Eagle Scout, which is the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. To become an Eagle Scout, a scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, including 14 that are specifically required.
Will said probably his favorite merit badge was engineering, which he earned last summer. It familiarized him with design programs that he has since used and may influence his career choice. The hiking merit badge, which he also earned last summer, was probably his least favorite. It involved hikes totaling over 70 miles, in 20-mile, 15-mile, three 10-mile and one five-mile increment and had detailed safety requirements. The 15-mile hike was done in five hours during thunderstorms.
A lengthy review process is involved before the designation of Eagle Scout is awarded, and only about 4 percent of Scouts attain the prestigious honor. Among those who have done so since the rank was created in 1911 are many individuals who have become renowned leaders in the U.S.
A scout has until his 18th birthday, usually 12th grade, to complete the requirements for Eagle Scout. Will had plenty of time to spare as he finished his project this summer before he started 8th grade at Monroe County Middle School. He will turn 13 in mid-August.
Will had set Eagle Scout as a goal. He worked steadily at completing merit badges and taking on leadership roles as required in the process. He decided that this summer was a good time to complete his Eagle project because he was embarking on another commitment that would demand a lot of his time.
In Monroe County Schools, 8th graders can join the Bulldog Brigade Marching Band. This summer Will is out in the summer heat learning all of the music and choreography that go with entertaining the fans of Mary Persons and visiting teams under the Friday night lights of football season. Will plays the saxophone and is excited about being part of the Bulldog Brigade under its new director, Chris Wade.
Will said another reason he completed the project this summer was the encouragement of his parents, David and Melissa Meeks, as well as his scoutmaster, Bobby Walker. Jill Darden, a long-time advocate for Troop 51, took care to make sure all appropriate paperwork was submitted to the regional Boy Scout Council and that Will was on track for completing all Eagle requirements.
Will said that when he began getting ideas for his Eagle project, he first thought of building a nature trail. He was interested in doing his project on the Mary Person campus for several reasons; his dad is a popular social studies teacher at Mary Persons, and it is just a year before Will will begin his four-year journey through high school.
English teacher Allen Smith convinced Will that the project should be an outdoor classroom. The Mary Persons campus is spacious and has a lot of space conducive to outdoor studies, but it didn’t have any outdoor seating for a class. Will picked an area between the faculty and student parking lots that is not far from the main building but has plenty of shade and outdoor appeal. In April Will presented his plan to the Monroe County Board of Education and received its approval.
Will’s mother helped with fundraising by creating a GoFundMe account. A huge boost to the project was the assistance of the students of construction teacher D.J. Hurt in building the Leopold benchers and podium/table. Mr. Hurm’s 4th block class of about 25 students built the benches in only a couple of days. Bankston Lumber Company in Barnesville gave Will a generous discount on the wood.
Will said he had more trouble designing the teacher’s podium than he did the benches, going through three designs before deciding on a standing table. The top of the table is 51 inches in honor of Troop 51.
Beech Tree Supply in Bolingbroke provided the attractive red mulch that pulls the classroom area together. Agriculture teacher Ryan Smith took care of removing a tree from the site. The outdoor classroom will accommodate a class of 28-30 students.
One requirement of an Eagle project is that the scout demonstrates leadership and organization by recruiting others to work on the completion of the project. On the workday, Will had 15 scouts and 10 adults putting the outdoor classroom into place. The physical work was done from about 8 a.m.-12 noon. Will’s mother said that the pre-planning he did with the benches, mulch and landscape timbers helped the work day go smoothly.
Will’s Court of Honor, when he will officially be awarded the Eagle Scout rank, will be about Aug. 17. The regional Scout Council is still reviewing all of his paperwork. Will plans to continue in scouting. He has served as chaplain, scribe, historian and acting patrol leader twice. He will eventually serve as Senior Patrol Leader.
Will said that one area where he has benefited from his Eagle project is becoming comfortable with public speaking, both in speaking with authority figures one-on-one and as a group, such as the Board of Education.
Will thanked Allen Smith, D.J. Hurm, Monroe County Schools facilities director Roger Onstott, Mary Persons Principal Tammy Marion and then-assistant superintendent Dr. Jim Finch for their support of his project and also thanked Neal Ward for helping with the site safety plan and helping on the work day.
Will raised $1,735.59. He was able to build the outdoor classroom for less and will present the remainder to the Board of Education, possibly for use in maintaining the classroom. Will has added plaques to the benches thanking the various individuals who made the classroom possible. He is proud of the plaque on the teacher’s podium that lets those who visit the classroom know that it was his Eagle Scout project.