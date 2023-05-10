I was enjoying the electronic version of The Monroe County Reporter Wednesday while visiting Sara’s parents in California. Technology is a wonderful thing! I read your column with interest as my iPad amazingly edited your essay. Maybe it was chatgpt! It came out to be something like this:
As we went to press on Tuesday, Monroe County commissioners voted unanimously to put a referendum on the ballot on Nov. 7 to encourage gun sales in unincorporated Monroe County.
“I don’t see any reason not to see how our citizens feel about it, for or against, said one commissioner.
Already there are plans to put another gun store in the city of Forsyth.
Look, the Revolutionary War taught us that an outright ban on guns was not the answer. But I miss the Georgia that had a few restrictions. Don’t get me wrong. I enjoy the occasional squirrel hunt. But I know scores of people whose families have been harmed by guns. You do too. And if you don’t, you can just read about them in our police reports.
Remember when you couldn’t buy guns and carry them without a special permit in Georgia? Then you couldn’t buy them with large magazines. Or remember when you couldn’t bring your guns almost anywhere you wanted? Shoot, I remember as a UGA student when you had to drive across state or county lines to buy guns and there was even a ban on military style sales just a few years ago. Given the widespread pain that guns cause in Monroe County and in the U.S., isn’t there a modest solution between “ban it all” and “Carry them everywhere, all the time”?
After reading this revised essay a comparison between cars and guns occurred to me.
Car accidents and guns both kill about 50,000 adults and children every year.
Licenses are required for cars, not for guns.
Insurance is required for cars, not for guns.
A test and training is required to drive a car, not for guns.
Cars and gasoline are specially taxed, not for guns and bullets.
Children have to be carefully secured in a car in car seats and in the back seat. Loaded guns are discovered by children daily resulting in injury and death.
Cars are needed to get us to work, to church, to restaurants etc.
The guns protected at the time of the second amendment were muzzle loaded and probably fired a round every 30 seconds or so at best.
The truth is I enjoy your paper. But I cringe every time I see you giving away a deadly semi-automatic weapon to promote sales. Promote reading; give away books. Promote travel; give away coupons to local agribusinesses. I do wonder sometimes WWJD if he won your gun as a prize for subscribing to your paper. I’m not religious. I’m a lapsed Catholic, but I do believe in God and try to live by the teachings of Jesus. But I think we both know the answer. He made himself clear in the Garden of Gethsemane, didn’t he when he healed the soldier’s ear? Luke 22:49-51. Before that in Matthew 6:24 Jesus also said something about not worshipping two gods. He mentioned God and money. What about God and guns? Since you have to choose, and Jesus says you do, which will it be?