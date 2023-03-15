Starr School

The Starr Public School in Culloden

Saturday, March 11 was a momentous day on the grounds of the former Starr Public School in Culloden, as a celebration of the work to restore the school was held. Indeed, it was amazing to see Vice President Charlotte Hampton-Carter of Washington, D.C. and Frederick D. Murrell III of Kansas City, Missouri of the Preservation of Starr Public School non-profit in attendance.

Most importantly, visitors received the school's history and heard the plan to preserve Culloden's first and only Black school from the Preservation of Starr Public School non-profit organization and the City of Culloden. Visitors made helpful suggestions on much-needed grants, grounds and building upkeep and maintenance.