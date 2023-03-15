Saturday, March 11 was a momentous day on the grounds of the former Starr Public School in Culloden, as a celebration of the work to restore the school was held. Indeed, it was amazing to see Vice President Charlotte Hampton-Carter of Washington, D.C. and Frederick D. Murrell III of Kansas City, Missouri of the Preservation of Starr Public School non-profit in attendance.
Most importantly, visitors received the school's history and heard the plan to preserve Culloden's first and only Black school from the Preservation of Starr Public School non-profit organization and the City of Culloden. Visitors made helpful suggestions on much-needed grants, grounds and building upkeep and maintenance.
Mr. Murrell offered suggestions on how to complete the next stage of preservation while awaiting grants. Preserving our former Black school will benefit our town by bringing additional tourism, along with the other new businesses. However, the Preservation of Starr Public School Non-profit and the City of Culloden require volunteers to help achieve this project.
The non-profit started a drive three months ago to raise funds to help preserve this historic structure. Barbara Davis-Willis donated a 55-inch TV to raffle on March 11. Mr. Murrell drew the winning ticket stub, and the winner was Alice Thomas of Forsyth.
A plaque of donors was unveiled and will be on display at City Hall until the completion of Starr Public School’s Museum.
Dr. Margie Bryant is a member of Culloden City Council and a long-time volunteer firefighter in Culloden and Monroe County. She is retired from the Monroe County School system and is president of Monroe County Retired Educators Association. She is constantly involved in serving the Culloden and Monroe County community.