The Electric Cities of Georgia (ECG) has agreed to build a training facility in Forsyth on 12 acres at the Indian Springs Business Park from the Development Authority of Monroe County.
The development authority accepted an offer from the ECG for about $450,000, around $37,000 per acre, on Friday. The property was listed publicly for $45,000 per acre. Under state law, the price doesn’t have to be revealed until the property closes. The property is located in the back left corner of the park and is the second purchase there this year. In May, Forsyth businessman George Emami bought a 3-acre tract next to Red Dog in the park for a tiny home construction business. Meanwhile, a Fortune 500 company is negotiating to buy another tract in the park, which the authority bought after a developer who planned a subdivision there went bankrupt.
The ECG plans to build a 7,000-square-foot facility that will receive around 1,500 trainees a year. Authority members note that those trainees will all need hotel rooms and at least 2 meals a day from the local community. The training facility will provide training for linemen, software training, and soft skill training for managerial candidates.
The ECG provides technical services to communities with utility operations, including Forsyth, and they also provide economic development expertise to cities. ECG is made up of 52 cities in Georgia and 11 in Alabama.
ECG’s decision to build a new training facility is an effort to combine two current facilities into one centrally located facility.
Authority chairman Tom Baugh said Monroe County and the City of Forsyth are fortunate to have landed such a facility and will realize revenue from trainees patronizing local hotels and restaurants.
Executive Director Joyce White has been working with the ECG Board and ECG’s President and CEO, Walter West, since early April. Mayor Eric Wilson has also been a proponent of bringing this training facility to the City of Forsyth. Wilson attended the ECG’s board meeting at the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island this weekend.
White said she has worked on projects with ECG before and ECG will be an excellent partner and neighbor with our County and City. She said she is looking forward to ECG being in the community.
“ECG’s purpose is to serve cities just as the Development Authority’s purpose is to serve Monroe County. This should make for a good partnership!”
West said the new facility will benefit Forsyth as trainees fill 1,500+ hotel room nights per year and eat in local restaurants.
“Aditionally, this will be a significant investment in ECG members as we establish a state of the art training facility centrally located in the state that will provide safety training and development for linemen and soft skills for utility professionals,” said West.