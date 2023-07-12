Indian Springs Park

The Electric Cities of Georgia (ECG) has agreed to build a training facility in Forsyth on 12 acres at the Indian Springs Business Park from the Development Authority of Monroe County.

The development authority accepted an offer from the ECG for about $450,000, around $37,000 per acre, on Friday. The property was listed publicly for $45,000 per acre. Under state law, the price doesn’t have to be revealed until the property closes. The property is located in the back left corner of the park and is the second purchase there this year. In May, Forsyth businessman George Emami bought a 3-acre tract next to Red Dog in the park for a tiny home construction business. Meanwhile, a Fortune 500 company is negotiating to buy another tract in the park, which the authority bought after a developer who planned a subdivision there went bankrupt.