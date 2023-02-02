Ellie Adams is Mary Persons 2022-23 STAR student. Principal Tammy Marion said Ellie has known for about a month that she had captured the honor and did a good job keeping her achievement a secret until Tuesday, Jan. 31 when she surprised her STAR teacher with the news, as is the Mary Persons’ tradition.
In Georgia’s STAR student program the STAR at each high school is the student with the highest SAT score who is in the top 10 percent of his or her class by grade point average and has no disciplinary infractions. The SAT is the national college board exam designed to predict how successful a student will be in college level classes. It is divided into math and language sections, each worth a maximum of 800 points.
Ellie has attended Monroe County Schools since she was in kindergarten, moving from T.G. Scott Elementary to Monroe County Middle School and then to Mary Persons. She is the daughter of Kevin and Katie Adams and has one brother, Griffin, who is a freshman at Mary Persons.
Ellie said she didn’t do any specific preparation for the SAT. She took the test one time in middle school and twice in high school, getting her highest score on the last testing, a 780 on the math section and 740 on the language arts section. She said that being named STAR student was a surprise in that she didn’t know how her classmates had scored on the SAT.
Ellie chose Dr. Sarah Williams as her STAR teacher. She has completed two classes with Williams, Algebra II and Advanced Placement (AP) calculus AB.
“I really enjoyed her classes; she made the material easy to understand,” said Ellie. “She is always willing to take extra time to help if you don’t understand something. It seems like we think on the same page.”
“Being named STAR teacher is an honor unlike many others in this field...because it’s based on the impact made in one student’s life. It truly is an honor to be chosen as it serves as a reminder of why I do what I do,” said Williams.
She was also named STAR teacher in 2022 by STAR student Marlee Coffman, who commended Williams ability to teach complex concepts. She is in her 17th year as a teacher, 15 of them at Mary Persons. This year she is teaching a variety of math classes at every level.
“Working with students like Ellie is a humbling, yet truly rewarding experience,” said Williams. “She has genuinely kept me on my toes (in both Honors Algebra 2 and AP Calculus) as she questions everything; she is genuinely curious as to why things are the way they are.”
Ellie has taken at least eight of the AP classes offered at Mary Persons. These are academically rigorous classes designed to require college level work from high school students. Many colleges offer credits for the classes to students able to demonstrate mastery of the material through testing. Ellie said she feels the AP classes at Mary Persons have prepared her well for college.
She is considering a career in speech pathology, with a major in communication science and disorders. She hasn’t decided on a college yet, but is considering Samford, University of Georgia and Clemson.
In addition to studying for difficult classes, Ellie finds time to be involved in a number of extracurricular activities at Mary Persons. From July to February or March she spends much of her time practicing and performing with the Bulldog cheerleading Game Day competition squad, which won the state championship last March.
She is president of Mary Persons’ Best Buddies Club and of the American Sign Language (ASL) Club, which she helped start. She said she enjoys working with kids; she babysits and works in the nursery at her church. Ellie is on the leadership teams of the FCA and FBLA clubs at Mary Persons and is a member of Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta, the math society. She is also active with her church youth group.
In addition to Dr. Williams’ classes, Ellie said she has particularly enjoyed her ASL classes. She said she is a visual learner and has picked up American Sign Language easily. She has also taken Spanish and has an interest in learning more about languages. Ellie said she has had “lots of good teachers” at Monroe County Schools who have encouraged her to excel and has also had the encouragement of her parents to do so.
PAGE (Professional Association of Georgia Educators) sponsors the STAR program state-wide. A STAR student and teacher from each region in Georgia compete to be the Georgia STARs. Monroe County is in Region 6, which includes 19 other school systems. There are 11 regions in Georgia, and the competition includes private as well as public school students.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight one of our best students,” said Marion.
The Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Monroe County STAR student and teacher, presenting each with a plaque and gift and sponsoring their attendance at the regional awards luncheon.
“We are happy to be a part of recognizing the STAR student and teacher,” said Cassandra Cox on behalf of the Chamber. “We wish Ellie lots of success.”