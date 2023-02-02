Ellie Adams

Pictured, left to right are STAR teacher Dr. Sarah Williams, STAR student Ellie Adams, mother Katie Adams, father Kevin Adams.

Ellie Adams is Mary Persons 2022-23 STAR student. Principal Tammy Marion said Ellie has known for about a month that she had captured the honor and did a good job keeping her achievement a secret until Tuesday, Jan. 31 when she surprised her STAR teacher with the news, as is the Mary Persons’ tradition.

In Georgia’s STAR student program the STAR at each high school is the student with the highest SAT score who is in the top 10 percent of his or her class by grade point average and has no disciplinary infractions. The SAT is the national college board exam designed to predict how successful a student will be in college level classes. It is divided into math and language sections, each worth a maximum of 800 points.