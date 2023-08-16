LIVING THE DREAM
Aug. 16 marks the 46th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Once known as the King of Rock’n’Roll, his career was in decline when he was found dead from cardiac arrest at age 42 in the bathroom of his Memphis home.
To this day, Elvis maintains a powerful presence in pop culture and has many loyal fans. Although he is deceased, he was the 5th highest paid celebrity in 2020. His estate generates at least 25 million each year.
During the last year of his life, he was abusing prescription drugs and had numerous health problems. At the behest of his corrupt manager Colonel Tom Parker, he maintained a busy touring schedule.
Elvis drew loyal crowds to his final shows, but audience members reported his pale skin and strange behavior. He sometimes threw guitars, forgot lyrics, and walked out in the middle of shows. However, he was also generous and gave people in the crowd scarves and jewelry.
Less than 2 months before his death, Elvis played a show at the Macon Coliseum on June 1, 1977. Prior to the show, my aunt, Jane Alexander, saw him in the kitchen of the Hilton where she worked as an Account Executive, booking conventions and private parties.
Elvis entered the Hilton through the side entrance and came through the kitchen, asking for bananas and bottled water. He looked tired and was overweight. He briefly spoke to Hilton employees, who were star-struck. He had not yet put on his white jumpsuit, and wore white jeans and a navy blue Banlon polo shirt.
Elvis and his entourage booked the entire Penthouse floor and the floor below it. The Hilton, which now stands vacant downtown, was the nicest hotel in Macon at the time.
Aunt Jane remembered a local man who owned a limousine driving around Macon and everyone thinking Elvis was in it. She did not attend the concert, because she did not appreciate him at the time. She now wishes she did, and it reminds her of the Kenny Chesney song “A lot of Things Different”: “And I'd've gone on and saw Elvis that night he came to town.”
A little over 3 weeks later, he would play his last concert ever in Indianapolis on June 26. Just before the show, he said to a band member that he would look fat onstage. However, he said, “I’ll look good in my coffin.” Just a few weeks later, this was true, as he reportedly looked like he was sleeping, with a fresh haircut, cream colored suit, and diamond cuff links.
Upon news of his death August 16, 1977, thousands of fans gathered in front of his home, Graceland. People fainted in the hot sun, with one man having a heart attack. A pregnant woman went into labor. People lined the streets overnight, and a drunk driver killed two fans.
Many notable guests arrived at Graceland, including 19-year-old Caroline Kennedy, who was working as a journalist. Caroline was an intern for New York Daily News while attending college at Radcliffe. She was in the crowd outside the gates when she was recognized and invited inside to meet the family and view Elvis in his casket.
The family threw her out when they realized she was there as a journalist and not a fan. According to Elvis’s father Vernon Presley, “She not only insulted the memory of Elvis, she insulted her own family name.”
While Caroline was reporting on the funeral, local journalists reported on seeing her. She missed the deadline for New York Daily News but her article was published in Rolling Stone. It included descriptions of Elvis’s “gleaming copper coffin” and said his “face seemed swollen and his sideburns reached his chin.”
During my 2010 visit to Graceland, I was surprised by the relatively modest home, unlike the opulent mansions of today’s celebrities. We were not allowed to go upstairs, so my morbid curiosity about the bathroom where Elvis died was not satisfied.
My cousin, Kelli, was along on the trip, and was missing her new boyfriend, Chad, the whole time. At their 10-year wedding anniversary vow renewal this summer, she asked me to perform a song of my choice. I immediately thought of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” because our trip to Graceland was the first time I ever heard of Chad, now a husband and father. I played the flute, and my husband sang.
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” was also the last song Elvis ever performed, and as they always did, fans waited for the encore. They waited and waited, but as he always did, the announcer said, “Elvis has left the building.” No one knew it then, but it was to be the last time.
Melissa Orrison covers Macon for the Macon-Bibb Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.